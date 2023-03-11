Michael Thomason

Jesus said, “The poor you will have with you always.” I have

thought a lot about what he meant by that. To my mind, it is a

far more profound statement than it appears. It would seem to

me for all the work and worry we apply trying to cure poverty,

we would be there by now. Why is there still poverty, famine,

war and inequity in the world even to this day? Will everyone be

equal one day? Will poverty be erased? Will we ever get there?

The answer, I suspect, is no. Inequity, poverty being an

example, is with us always. Why is that? I think part of the

answer is related to chance and circumstance. But a bigger part

of it is how we treat the less fortunate. I think that is what Jesus

tried to teach.

It helps when asking the question about perennial poverty to

recognize that life isn’t fair. People are born into cruel and

oppressive families, tribes or nations or places where it’s harder

to prosper. Some are blessed with good health and natural

ability; some less so. Some are affected by chance, war or

natural disasters. Life isn’t fair. That is just reality. Throughout

the history of mankind, one thing remains clear; bad things

happen to good people. It can’t be helped. Jesus’ statement

that the poor are with us always can be discouraging. He goes

on to tell us it’s our attitude and response to the poor that needs

changing. And, if we are the poor, downtrodden or mistreated,

we might do better to change our attitude rather than blame bad

luck, misfortune or a capricious creator.

Some people believe everything, everywhere is preordained,

perfectly ordered, from alpha to omega. I suppose in the

grander scale, that is true. But I like to think that humanity is

more than a prisoner of a universal clockwork that ticks along

without his input. To my mind, we might exist upon a pre-

painted canvas with a given set of conditions, but we can make

the most or the least of the situations we encounter. In other

words, we are free to choose our destiny. We are not forced.

Things happen that will lead to success or lead to failure. We

cannot always predict or control everything we encounter, but

we can control our reaction. I believe the randomness, the

variability, the choices available, are intentional. We exist in a

world conceived, designed and created ahead of time, but left to

us to decide how we choose to live in it and react to it. Success

and happiness are not guaranteed; life choices are laid before

us to decide for ourselves. Self-determination plays a huge

part.

I like to help those in need, but I want to be the one who

decides how much or little I choose to help. Perhaps it is the

same with people who find themselves living a more desperate

life than they would wish. Self-determination will play a large

role in breaking out of that life and their attitude will be just as

important to that success. Sadly, we sometimes have no choice

in what fate hands us. Wisdom and attitude will have to suffice

when fate rules.

We try to help our brothers and sisters. But it does not always

work out. The poor are with us always. It’s not their fault to the

exclusion of all other factors, but it’s also true that attitude can

be the most important ingredient to success, or at least

wisdom.

So let us all be kind to one another. Let us all try to lift, elevate,

encourage, be fair in all that we say or do. But let us also be

realistic. Not all our efforts will be successful, and it would be

wrong to imagine the only reason ‘the poor’ exist is purely by

some willful neglect or intentional mistreatment on our part or

that those so unfortunate brought it on themselves.

If there is always to be inequity in humanity, we need to be

realistic about the overall situation. We can and should try to

help. But we cannot be forced to help any more than someone

less well-off can be dragged to the water and made to drink.

Charity can be inherent, and it can be taught, but it might not

always be successful.

I suppose I’ve just grown weary of misfortune being forever

blamed on unfair circumstance or some evil outside force

seeking dominance over the weak and powerless. But I do

believe that we need to keep trying to make the world a better

place, knowing there will always be those who need us. Life is a

struggle and sometimes it just isn’t fair, but working together we

can make a difference, near as I can tell.

