Jesus said, “The poor you will have with you always.” I have
thought a lot about what he meant by that. To my mind, it is a
far more profound statement than it appears. It would seem to
me for all the work and worry we apply trying to cure poverty,
we would be there by now. Why is there still poverty, famine,
war and inequity in the world even to this day? Will everyone be
equal one day? Will poverty be erased? Will we ever get there?
The answer, I suspect, is no. Inequity, poverty being an
example, is with us always. Why is that? I think part of the
answer is related to chance and circumstance. But a bigger part
of it is how we treat the less fortunate. I think that is what Jesus
tried to teach.
It helps when asking the question about perennial poverty to
recognize that life isn’t fair. People are born into cruel and
oppressive families, tribes or nations or places where it’s harder
to prosper. Some are blessed with good health and natural
ability; some less so. Some are affected by chance, war or
natural disasters. Life isn’t fair. That is just reality. Throughout
the history of mankind, one thing remains clear; bad things
happen to good people. It can’t be helped. Jesus’ statement
that the poor are with us always can be discouraging. He goes
on to tell us it’s our attitude and response to the poor that needs
changing. And, if we are the poor, downtrodden or mistreated,
we might do better to change our attitude rather than blame bad
luck, misfortune or a capricious creator.
Some people believe everything, everywhere is preordained,
perfectly ordered, from alpha to omega. I suppose in the
grander scale, that is true. But I like to think that humanity is
more than a prisoner of a universal clockwork that ticks along
without his input. To my mind, we might exist upon a pre-
painted canvas with a given set of conditions, but we can make
the most or the least of the situations we encounter. In other
words, we are free to choose our destiny. We are not forced.
Things happen that will lead to success or lead to failure. We
cannot always predict or control everything we encounter, but
we can control our reaction. I believe the randomness, the
variability, the choices available, are intentional. We exist in a
world conceived, designed and created ahead of time, but left to
us to decide how we choose to live in it and react to it. Success
and happiness are not guaranteed; life choices are laid before
us to decide for ourselves. Self-determination plays a huge
part.
I like to help those in need, but I want to be the one who
decides how much or little I choose to help. Perhaps it is the
same with people who find themselves living a more desperate
life than they would wish. Self-determination will play a large
role in breaking out of that life and their attitude will be just as
important to that success. Sadly, we sometimes have no choice
in what fate hands us. Wisdom and attitude will have to suffice
when fate rules.
We try to help our brothers and sisters. But it does not always
work out. The poor are with us always. It’s not their fault to the
exclusion of all other factors, but it’s also true that attitude can
be the most important ingredient to success, or at least
wisdom.
So let us all be kind to one another. Let us all try to lift, elevate,
encourage, be fair in all that we say or do. But let us also be
realistic. Not all our efforts will be successful, and it would be
wrong to imagine the only reason ‘the poor’ exist is purely by
some willful neglect or intentional mistreatment on our part or
that those so unfortunate brought it on themselves.
If there is always to be inequity in humanity, we need to be
realistic about the overall situation. We can and should try to
help. But we cannot be forced to help any more than someone
less well-off can be dragged to the water and made to drink.
Charity can be inherent, and it can be taught, but it might not
always be successful.
I suppose I’ve just grown weary of misfortune being forever
blamed on unfair circumstance or some evil outside force
seeking dominance over the weak and powerless. But I do
believe that we need to keep trying to make the world a better
place, knowing there will always be those who need us. Life is a
struggle and sometimes it just isn’t fair, but working together we
can make a difference, near as I can tell.
