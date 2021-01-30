Aretha Chatman, 50, of Crockett, died January 21, 2021 in Crockett. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jasper Cemetery in Crockett. Burial will follow in Jasper in Crockett. The viewing will be on Friday at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home of C…