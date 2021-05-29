When we visited my mother in law last week some 1,200 miles from home, nobody had to say it.
My father-in-law died two years ago. It was sudden and left us all reeling trying to grasp it.
Nobody had to say he isn’t here.
It is a massive hole in our lives. His recliner sits unused. His office is still arranged just the way it was when he barricaded himself in to work on his genealogy research.
My brother died in a car accident almost 14 years ago.
When all of the family is together it is not necessary to proclaim he is not with us. It is always achingly apparent. Life is not the same without his handsome, kind face and infectious humor.
Even though nobody has to say it, those of us who loved them and love them still, want to know they are remembered, celebrated.
How they lived and loved and cared are still important for they impacted so many others. Comfort grows out of this acknowledgement.
Approaching Memorial Day, I think of those who lost their lives and the families they left behind.
Nobody had to say there are mothers at home knowing her son or her daughter will never return.
Nobody had to say that a young wife would now have to face a future with her children but no father.
Nobody had to say that there are those who never knew their grandfather and the sacrifices he made.
Those are things left unsaid.
My own Papa left Texas A&M and served in the second World War. Years ago he recorded stories for me on a handheld tape recorder so they could be remembered and passed down.
One of those stories recounted him riding in a Jeep along a ridge in Germany with two other soldiers. Mortar shells were being lobbed at the soldiers who were making that crossing. Before one of their stops, Papa and his buddy who’d been up front in the passenger seat traded seats.
My grandfather's friend did not survive when the next shell landed in the seat that had just been traded.
Papa would tell us if they hadn’t switched seats, none of us kids or grandkids would be here today.
I had a grandfather to thank and his buddy to be grateful for—all of our lives intertwined as brave men fought to protect our freedoms.
What was once known as Decoration Day following the massive loss of American lives during the Civil War evolved to become our modern Memorial Day. It is the day to honor those fallen in war after war over so many lifetimes. Often relegated to the kick off to summer, let’s not forget that it is a time of remembering and honoring.
Let’s not forget this day to cover over graves with flowers, flags and ribbons--bright pretty things covering over stale death for this was a way to help heal, to honor the fallen.
These national cemeteries are full of those who demonstrated the greatest love.
Nobody had to say they are no longer here, but don’t for a minute believe that remembering their sacrifice, or honoring their lives, or thanking their families will ever be an effort in vain.
Sacrifice of this magnitude is always worthy of gratitude.
The parts we do not like about our country, the parts we absolutely love, this is like all of life: we are celebrating the good and working out the difficulties the best way we know how. And there are thousands upon thousands that laid down their lives so the privilege can still exist.
Let us decorate and celebrate and remember what has been done.
Nobody has to say it, but let’s be sure we do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.