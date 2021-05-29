As someone who has identified himself as a conservative since putting out Barry Goldwater yard signs in 1964; having survived 15 years at Harvard still holding conservatism dear — an experience that made me learn to relish argument; after seeing the Republican party swallowed by the populism of Trumpism, I feel like a man without a political party.
Personal freedom, small government, balanced budgets, the free market, respect for the constitution, low taxes, free trade — these were the basic aspirations of old style conservatism. Believing these things, the deficits George W. Bush ran were bad, but Trump's were ghastly. Obama's bailout of General Motors and Chrysler was profligate, but Trump's bailout of farmers was even more so ($44 billion > $30 billion.) Who gets the $$ seems to depend just on whose patron is in power. Maybe I'm just naive to think the government shouldn't pick winners.
But Trump's brazen dishonesty about a stolen election and his role in fomenting the January 6 riot at our Capitol has elevated his stature from a ranting populist to an unregenerately dangerous demagogue. In so attempting to subvert the constitution, he has disqualified himself from holding public office again.
(If we are not going to hold the decision of the voters sacred, maybe instead of scheduling elections, we should just schedule a civil war every four years?)
President Biden is, in large measure, the public's reaction to the dark side of President Trump. He is a decent man, an old time Democratic politician trying to deal the best as he understands with the social ills of our country while being yanked to the left by the increasingly resurgent left wing of his party. Yet it is appalling how he is caricatured by Republicans. Oppose him with your newly re-found opposition to deficit spending, yes; caricature him as senile, no.
Keynesian economics would dictate that deficits be run in a recession to stimulate demand to pull out of it. Given the disastrous impact COVID had on our economy, massive federal spending in the last year made some sense. But, now, our economy is clearly recovering rapidly, yet Biden is still proposing deficit spending at levels unseen in the past except in World War II. Nascent inflation, partly fueled by COVID-related production bottlenecks in our economy, will surely go into overdrive if all of Biden's proposed demand-stimulating federal spending becomes a reality. His plans poll well, but what individual doesn't like getting helicopter money? Kinda makes you wanna look up all the time.
Meanwhile, the current Republican party seems to be defined as the party of no to anything Biden and has also latched itself to the ship Trump Titanic — a one-term president who managed to lose both the house and senate on his watch and is now egging on the vote re-recount in Arizona looking for fairy-tale evidence of fraud. Their resistance to examining the horrors of the Capitol riot January 6 is more concrete evidence in their fealty to this loser. Saying they want to focus on Biden's liberal agenda is fine, but, in this case, it is akin to asking the public to look at what a spic and span Crystal Palace we promise to erect in the future albeit with this sign outside: just ignore the toilet overflow from January that we decided to leave uncleaned on the floor. Kindly please step over it.
So where is there for a principled conservative to land now?
Dog paddling in place seems the best current plan.
Meanwhile, there was a movie whose title seemed to capture the current state of the politics for a conservative in our country, "Darkness at Noon."
But as Trump's favorability ratings slide towards 30%, maybe Hemingway was more prophetic about our times with his book's title, "The Sun Also Rises."
Dr. Robert F Mcfarlane, MD, is a Cardiovascular Disease (Cardiology) specialist in Palestine
