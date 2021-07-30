I suppose it was bound to happen sooner or later. We have been in our house out here in the Oakwood outback since 2007. Everything was brand new then, even me, relatively. Now, everything is breaking down, including me, relatively. I look at myself in the mirror and it’s the same old face, but all I have to do is take a look at photos from back in the day and the difference is plain. In the past 14 years I’ve gained a few pounds, lost some hairline, had two knees replaced and topped it all off with a quadruple bypass. That seems like enough. At this rate, I swear that it won’t be long before I’ll be forced to admit I’m getting older. But back to the inanimate objects.
I have been working on drainage issues in the back yard for some time now. It seems every time I think I have the forces of nature under control, something epic comes along and proves me wrong. This year, it rained so much the oldest fellows around swear they ‘never seen the likes of it.’ I sure haven’t. Water four inches deep came rushing through the back yard between house and pool. Water in the pool is calm and reasonable. Water in a glass is refreshing. Water in the wild is far less civilized. It doesn’t stay long but it sure does create havoc while it’s passing by. So I have added even more culverts and drain piping to keep the flood waters moving out and around rather than up and over. They say another rain event like that won’t come around for another hundred years. I say that’s too soon.
Now the pump to our lawn sprinkler system has gone out. I can’t get anyone out here to work on it. I can’t even get a return phone call. Everybody says it’s the Covid that has things backed up. I don’t know. What I do know is that all that rain is bound to end sooner or later and Judy’s going to want the grass to stay green. Meanwhile, I’ve been mowing twice as much as usual trying to keep up, and wondering all the while how I’m going to get that pump fixed. I imagine my mower is going to need new blades soon. The grass has been growing so fast it seems I’m cutting hay.
Thinking about that water pump down in the pond, I recall it was only February when we had a once-in-a-generation snow and freeze event. We were without electricity off and on for a week. We decided to get us a whole house generator. It’s on backorder until September. I guess everyone has ordered one. The factories are behind and help is hard to find. Our wonderful folks up in D.C. are paying more to stay at home than work. My mind drifts back to that dang pump not working. Last week I decided to do something about it, since nobody will answer the phone or agree to come out sooner than Christmas.
I said all this to explain the following: Judy was out on the front porch trying to understand what she was seeing down at the pond. Her grown adult son was in a flatboat, wearing a huge sombrero as protection for his fair skin from the scorching July sun. He was paddling around as if something under the water was holding him in place. A white rope was over the side and the boy was rowing against it as if an anchor. The anchor was me. I was 12 feet down at the bottom of the pond trying to wrap a rope around the pump. Every now and again I came up for air and then went down again. I finally got the rope around the pipes and the lad rowed and pulled while I straddled the pipe and worked the loop along from below. Well, Judy just screamed at us from up at the house. I couldn’t understand what she was saying, being as I had pond water in both my ears. Maybe she thought I had drowned and he was dragging for the body. The boy said his hearing wasn’t so good, especially at that distance, but he swore he heard the words “dang fools” pretty plain.
So it’s later in the day and I’ve come slogging up to the house barefoot, dripping tea colored water and mud and I’ve stepped in every cow patty in between. I wash myself off with a garden hose, dive in the pool, and later, take a hot shower. Then I’m standing at the mirror and it’s been 14 years and I sure love our place out here in the country, but the fun seems to be wearing on me some, near as I can tell.
