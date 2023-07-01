This year, the oppressive summer season heat has come earlier than usual. Temperatures have hovered around 100 for a week or so now. Extreme heat affects people the same as it affects red wasps, agitation replaces patience and the order of the inclination is to sting first and ask questions later. For air conditioning companies, high temperatures are great for business. I suppose we should all be dancing around the cash register praising the blistering heat, but that’s not always true. While we do make hay while the sun shines, that sun bakes us as much as it does the customer.
I was thinking along those lines as I mowed the lawn last evening. Even though it was long after hours, I got calls on my cell from customers contacting me directly. When people are hot, they just want relief. And that’s O.K. It’s just the nature of the business and no real reason to complain. Summers are hot and humid in East Texas. The heat is hard on the customer and it’s hard on us too, because we are in it all day. I would never recommend it, but hanging around in attics is the most effective weight loss program you can imagine.
There are days when I ask myself why we do this, why we are in this business. The answer is that despite the occasional inconvenience, nothing feels better than coming to the rescue of someone in need. Every customer we help in this oppressive heat is a happy customer. You don’t meet too many who complain about being cool after spending time hot and sweaty. That part of the business is great, and folks generally are more than happy to pay on the spot.
A service business sells service first, product second. When folks need service, they go looking for you. Our responsibility is to be available and provide competent service at a reasonable price. Reputation means a lot and you have to like people because people are the ones who write the checks. It doesn’t pay to treat them with anything less than the highest level of respect and honesty.
It helps to remember that even the best companies in the service business can fall short at times. We all sag under the weight of all those calls that come flooding in when the summer rush hits like a tidal wave. Sometimes calls fall through the cracks and are overlooked. Other times, we are forced to prioritize and juggle calls, no matter who called first or scheduled earlier or wanted us right then. We will sometimes put off someone whose system cools somewhat for one that doesn’t cool at all, especially if the customer is elderly or invalid, etc. We are bound to disappoint somebody in times like these, it just can’t be helped. When this happens, we have to rely on the patience and goodwill of our customers and hope for the best.
A friend called me out late one night. I dragged myself from my recliner after a long hot day, suited up and went to his house. Regrettably, his unit was unrepairable. I hate to be the bearer of bad news but there it is. It was after midnight when I explained the situation to him, apologized, and told him I would have to replace the whole outside unit in the morning, a major and expensive repair. He gave me the okay but called to cancel at 8 a.m. the next morning. He had found another company in town who came and changed out his unit before daybreak. I had to just shake my head in amazement. My friend wasn’t willing to wait a few more hours to get his cooling fixed. I found out he was charged triple the price I quoted. But I guess if you have the money and desire, cost comes in a distant second to immediate comfort. That was years ago but I still think of that night. Being hot and uncomfortable can make folks do things they wouldn’t otherwise.
Whether server or served, we can all be a little impatient in difficult times. I don’t think anyone’s temperament is truly defined by their behavior when times are smooth and easy but how we act in difficult times, even if completely understandable. Some folks are patient, understanding, thoughtful and considerate. Others can be less so. I encourage my employees to put themselves in the customer’s shoes and do their best to help them. For the most part, our customers have been the very best you could ask for with only the rarest of rare exceptions. Working together, we all manage to make difficult times like these easier to bear. Life is short, friends are few, and the summers are hot. Near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
