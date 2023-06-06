When I was competing in speaking events in college, I came across a fun little poem called “Tobacco is a Dirty Weed” written by Graham Lee Hemminger. The first stanza of the poem goes, “Tobacco is a dirty weed, I like it. It satisfies no normal need, I like it.” I thought this poem was a hoot and pinned it to my memory board. I’m sure I still have it somewhere, and it would still make me smile to read it. What doesn't make me smile is people who spit their cud of tobacco in parking lots or sidewalks. That folks, is nasty.
Look, I don’t have any issues with anyone using smokeless tobacco. It’s not hurting me in any way. All the real damage they inflict is upon their own bodies. So dip and chew away. I do have a problem with where you choose to spit and sling your used cud. According to the National Library of Medicine’s website, there are an estimated eight million users of smokeless tobacco products in the United States. That’s a lot of expectorating folks.
I liken people spitting in a parking lot to leaving chicken bones and diapers behind. It’s extremely gross. The National Library of Medicine’s website reports that the mouth has the second largest and diverse microbiota, after the gut, with over 700 species of bacteria. That’s why a human bite is so dangerous. All that bacteria is shared with the environment when you spit. Gee, thanks.
To put my point into perspective, if you knew you had disease or viruses that could potentially make someone very sick, would you purposely give it to them? Your mother, sister, brother, child, family member or friend?
The fact is, you don’t know what kind of bacteria or viruses are in your spit. And while your body may be able to fight them off, other people may be susceptible. When you spit in a public walking area, children or adults who wear flip-flops, open toed shoes and/or floor length dresses come in contact with your spit, cud and phlegm. People set items down on the ground and pick up germ residuals you left behind, carrying them to their homes or next destinations. In fact, people drop their phones, keys, money, etc., in parking lots and pick them up, along with those germs left behind and absentmindedly touch their faces and even put their fingers in their mouths, especially children. Yeah, disgusting.
Historically, spitting was once such a problem in New York an anti-expectoration law was passed.
An article on the Tenement Museum’s website states “Nineteenth-century Americans have a spitting problem,” and “the use of chewing tobacco was nearly universal among the working class.” The article further states, “With the 1882 identification of tuberculosis bacterium and the understanding that the disease was spread through respiratory droplets, medical professionals began to view spitting as a grave threat to public health.” It was such a problem that a Sanitary Movement was conducted and ordinances were passed.
The 1896 anti-expectoration ordinances banned spitting in public places and transit systems and made the crime punishable by a $1 to $5 fine and up to a year in jail.
The article states that by 1910, 150 city governments had passed anti-spitting laws inspired by NYC’s 1896 ordinance and 2,513 spitting-related arrests had been made.
Now, I’m not saying we take it that far. I’m just asking for people to be mindful of where they spit. If it’s a public walkway, don’t spit there. Simple as that. I’ll even ask nicely, ‘Please stop spitting where we walk.’
