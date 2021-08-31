It’s a real mess when it comes to our leadership. The Democrats put the blame on Republicans—and vice versa. Reckon they will awake some morning and figure out that both parties are filled with incompetents.
What is going down in Afghanistan is shameful and a blot on the reputation of America—and our citizens. President Biden is incapable of admitting he made major mistakes in that far-off battle zone. He will place all the blame on Trump, or anyone else that comes to his wandering mind. Meantime, the COVID-19 virus is spreading like wildfire, our southern border leaks like a sieve—and inflation is affecting all Americans. No problem! The Democrats only worry about passing two bills in the U.S. Congress that will dish out over $5 trillion to willing recipients. Money that we don’t have!
Here in Texas several of our state “leaders” have problems. Attorney General Ken Paxton is under fire for taking questionable money from a supporter and earned an indictment that may someday result in a trial. Meantime agency employees who question his marching orders are given the pink slip. And former Governor Rick Perry, who tried to get on the presidential ticket a couple times, is being scrutinized for his push to get our Legislature to endorse an air filtration company in which Perry has an ownership interest. Perry said that he is a “private citizen” and would not disclose any information about his participation. Rick, Aggies are not to lie, cheat or steal—or condone those who do! Or did you not receive that message at our Texas A&M freshman orientation in Guion Hall years ago? That memorable statement has stuck with me for decades—and surely you remember it!
Back home, winter pasture plans are underway. Farm supply stores are stocking up on small grain, ryegrass and clover seeds to satisfy the demand that’s just a few weeks ahead. The cattle market is fair—but the price of producing beef is a drain on the farmer-rancher bank account.
To wrap it up, there is an old pistol that is worth many times its weight in gold. Sold at auction last week for $6 million, it was used by New Mexico sheriff Pat Garrett to kill Billy the Kid. Garrett used his Colt single action army revolver to do the job. That happened near Sumner, New Mexico on July 14, 1881. William Bonney, known as Billy the Kid, was 21 years old. The pistol buyer wants to remain anonymous according to the auction company. For this week, that’s –30—horace7338@live.com
