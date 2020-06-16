The rabid left is controlling our country. From removing statues of leaders from 150 years ago to renaming our military bases to suit the radicals, their plan is working.
Then there are 26 Texas counties named for our ancestors who just happened to support the Confederate South in the civil war. What really is going on? Best answer is that no one seems to know—except the Pelosi, Biden, Obama, Clinton, Soros bunch.
Nothing seems to faze the nasty left wingers. For decades a lone Texas Ranger statue has stood proud just inside the main entrance of Love Field in Dallas.
Well, no more. The statue was removed to enforce “Political Correctness.” Reckon what will replace the Ranger statue? If some thrill seekers had their way, a likeness of Al Sharpton or Jesse Jackson will greet travelers as they arrive at Love Field.
Another statue controversy has erupted on the Texas A & M Campus at College Station. For years, a statue of “old Sully,” Lawrence Sullivan Ross, has welcomed young and old to A & M. Earlier this week, someone took paint and defaced the statue. This was the man who saved both Texas A & M and Prairie View University from closure over 100 years ago.
Needless to say, some students, in their show of ignorance, welcomed the criminal act. Over 20,000 students and sympathizers had signed petitions to remove the statue from the campus. The defacement act was a criminal one—and police spokesmen say they have video from the scene that hopefully can be used to identify the culprits.
For those who signed a petition to junk “old Sully,” I hope you are pleased with your actions. You have joined what we used to call the “two percenters.”
Enjoy your moment of fleeting fame, and just hope true Aggies don’t pack your bags and buy you a one-way bus ticket to a land far away.
Meantime, amidst the controversy, farmers carry on their chores as always. One of the current issues is weed control. Some farmers wear out a tractor and shredder running over their pastures time and time again mowing weeds—and edible grasses. Figuring time value, cost of chemicals and other factors, it’s far cheaper to use chemical controls for weeds. First of all, with the right product, the weed dies, offering space for grasses to move in.
Second, there are plenty of nearby folks with spray rigs and tractors that can cover lots of acres fast and economically. Another issue is producing quality hay—and it just can’t be done without fertilizer. More and more livestock producers who buy their hay are demanding information on hay quality. This makes a lot of sense. If you are paying good money for hay, buy the best available based on forage tests.
Have a good week! That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
