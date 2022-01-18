When Donna and I decided to get cattle, I asked my banker for advice on which type of cows we should get. He said you will lose money anyway, so get something you enjoy looking at because that is what you will mostly do. Great advice! So, Donna and I decided to get Texas Longhorns for several reasons. They are a unique breed, named after our state and bred by Mother Nature. For over 450 years, they raised themselves in the wilderness with no one feeding them. They needed to be able to take care of themselves because I knew little about cows.
The early Spanish explorers, then later, the Spanish missionaries, brought them over on sailing ships. Only the hardiest could survive. As the West was won, the Longhorn was almost bred out of existence. In 1927, the federal government formed the Wichita Wildlife Refuge in Oklahoma and stocked it with bison, elk and Texas Longhorns. There were six ranches that had preserved them. These became the foundation stock of what are now about 150 cows, bull, steers and calves. They do not feed them or pull calves. They are just turned loose on thousands of acres. Each year, in the Fall or Spring, they auction off some of the Longhorns. All of our Longhorns come from this foundation stock and each is registered. Whenever they calve, it is like an Easter egg hunt. You never know what color or color pattern they will be. Our banker was right and we've never regretted getting Texas Longhorns!
The Longhorns are something I got into in the 1980’s. These are some memories from way back there. My dad said we moved “back here” in the mid 50’s (I was about ten). He moved the cap pistol plant from Pasadena, Texas, in 1955. My granddad used to be a Methodist minister in the 1930’s. They lived in a parsonage and he went to Lon Morris. My granddad went to Lon Morris in 1915. When we moved back, the focus was on a manufacturing location and construction. The family lived at the old Liberty Hotel. Later we rented a house on North Bolton while they built in the east side. I attended the Joe Wright Elementary School; later in 1957, I went to the Eastside Elementary School, then the old high school on Neches Street.
I remember Catfish Row where people brought their tomatoes to sell as well as other crops downtown. There were lots of trucks with produce. I remember the Ice House on the corner of Highway 69 and Highway 79 downtown. It was the coolest place to go. You put a quarter in and someone upstairs would slide a big block of ice down a chute. There used to be a railroad depot where passengers got off across from the Liberty Hotel. There was the Grandee Motel Courts and three movie theaters as well as a mission of hope. It was like a soup kitchen for hobos. They would feed them and buy a bus ticket further away. There was Tamale Joe. He made them and sold them on the street, the best tamale maker in town.
I remember playing football under head couch Bum Phillips when I was in the sixth grade. They told us we would win by the time we got to Jacksonville High School, and we did going to semi-finals twice in three years. I remember the dedication of the tomato bowl totem pole. I was the student council President, as well as co-captain of the team, and did the acceptance speech. I remember as we won, they would shut the town down (or it seemed like it) and form a caravan with city police escorting us to the next football game. We enjoyed going to the Sadler’s Restaurant after the game for a chicken fried steak. All the locals were there waiting for us and would stand up and clap win or lose. I appreciate the Recollections of Jacksonville project as it means much to those of us who have been here for years as a walk down memory lane.
