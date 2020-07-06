From a very early age, I’ve been a fan of iconic Charlie Daniels. A music lover from birth, it seems I was singing with every song on the radio. My love for Daniels developed early on from his appearances on Hee-Haw, the Fall Guy, the Barbara Mandrell Show, in the movie Urban Cowboy and his hit songs, “The Legend of Wooley Swamp,” “Long Haired Country Boy,” and of course, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” You can image my heavy heart Monday upon hearing of his death.
Charlie Daniels, 83, passed away Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, after suffering from a hemorrhagic stroke, which resulted in his death.
Born Oct. 28, 1936, Charlie Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry, was a country music legend, best known for his chart-topping hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
I’ve had two opportunities to interview Daniels over the years. I found him to be genuine, conversational and pleasant. We talked in-length about Urban Cowboy, Elvis, Bob Dylan, his family, his horses, God, politics, his music and the up-and-coming singers and musicians he had been working with. Each time, I felt like I was having a conversation with an old friend who was catching me up on all that was happening with him.
I loved how Daniels deeply loved his wife, Hazel Daniels whom he was married to for 55 years. There was a reverence when he talked about her. He called Hazel, who was from Oklahoma, his Oklahoma Rose. The couple have one son, Charlie Daniels, Jr.
One of my favorite conversations with him was about doing recoding session work in Nashville. He told me that shortly after graduating high school in 1955, already skilled on guitar, fiddle, banjo and the mandolin, he began his music career and never looked back. Early on he worked as a Nashville session musician, playing guitar and electric bass on three of Bob Dylans’ albums, on recordings for Leonard Cohen and played the fiddle on many of Marshall Tucker Band’s early albums.
Daniels is known not only for his singing and fiddling skills, but also for his writing. Many fans may not realize that he co-wrote “It Hurts Me” a song recorded by Elvis Presley with his friend and producer Bob Johnston.
After 65 years in the music business, Daniels’ songs still resonate with multiple generations.
In an interview with Charlie in 2015, he explained. “In my years of music, we've never tried to follow trends. We just made our brand of music. I've just always tried to deliver the best music I can to the fans. Most of our songs have a timeless message or story. I think that's probably what makes our music transcend time.”
A triple threat musician, Daniels loved performing most of all.
“While I love the entire process, including writing and recording, performing is my passion,” he said. “I love playing music for the fans and seeing their faces light up. I live for that moment when I'm on the stage playing. Nothing is better than standing offstage getting ready to go on, nothing but being out there playing our music.”
In six decades he saw a lot of changes in country music.
When asked how much the music industry has changed in his career, Daniels stated, “A lot of things have changed. Musically, things are always going to be changing with trends and fads, but the technology of the process is where it has all come a long way. For one, our amps don't squeal like they used to. Technology has changed the recording process too, especially with digital recording and no more reels and tapes. Recording is so much easier.”
In September 2015, Daniels released his first “Live at Billy Bob's” CD and DVD set. “They contacted us, and we worked to fit it into our schedule. Playing for the camera is not something I enjoy. I don't pander to the camera. I'm there for the audience. Even when I was in Urban Cowboy, I was just playing for the dancers and the people in the movie to enjoy. I'm there to play for the people. So that's what I do. And I think that's why this one worked out so well, it's a live concert they filmed. I was happy with the finished product.”
His memory of the Urban Cowboy movie set was “Hot, sweaty” and “A lot of hurry up and wait between takes.”
The inclusion of his song “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which he had already received a Grammy for in 1979, on the Urban Cowboy soundtrack helped the song receive crossover status between country and rock billboard charts. It is still played on country, southern rock and rock stations today and was featured on the PlayStation game Guitar Hero.
That album is one of the first I “borrowed from my mother and never gave back.” I loved that movie and album so much, I played that record almost daily, especially to hear Daniels’ two featured songs. Today it’s framed in my hallway.
When not on the road for music, Daniels enjoyed spending time at his ranch near Mount Juliet, Tennessee. While Daniels was into horse breeding for a while, his outfit had shifted to more of a cattle operation in recent years. They have had several different breeds, including Angus.
Daniels was also very adventurous, with a love of hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and other outdoors activities. He was a vocal member of the National Rifle Association and performed on their videos. He was also known to Tweet and use other social media to vocalize his strong positions on various political topics.
Daniels will be deeply missed by his friends, family and fans.
