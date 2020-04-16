COVID-19 has interrupted our lives – and our shopping.
A recent declaration by Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston for “mass retailers” limits how many family members enter stores to one person at a time. Mass retailers include Walmart, grocery stores, Dollar Stores, supermarkets, and Tractor Supply.
Like many of you, I don’t like it, but I understand the rules are there to keep me safe and healthy.
Grocery shopping overwhelms me. Before the age of COVID-19, I would take my college-age son grocery shopping to reduce my anxiety and time in the store. He helped keep track of my spending. He's also a big help checking out and loading the car.
I miss spending shopping time with my son. I miss the help. I miss some pre-COVID-19 luxuries. Still, I realize the irritating rules serve the greater good. They're imposed because some people can't follow the rules.
Look at the bigger picture.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an emergency declaration to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He sent school kids home and closed all non-essential businesses. The governor asked people to stay six feet apart in public and stop gathering in groups of more than 10.
Many people have a problem with that.
We all enjoy going out and mixing. Families, looking for an activity or escape, have crowded essential stores and retailers. People fill Lowe’s and Walmart to buy home improvement supplies or shop for holiday décor or outside furnishings.
To further social distancing, Judge Johnston and Mayor Steve Presley limited, by emergency declaration, the number of shoppers inside a store to one per household.
To enforce this regulation, Krogers, Brookshires, and Walmart employ private security officers. Dressed in police blue, these officers, some from out-of-town, are paid by the stores to enforce the declaration and their own restrictions.
Let me repeat that: The store – not the city or county – employ and pay them.
And, boy, are they enforcing the rules. I have witnessed officers Walmart telling people that drove up, parked their car, walked across the parking lot, and arrived at the front door together that they cannot go into together. That only one person from that car can enter at a time. The officer that I witnessed was not rude; he just articulated the rule.
People have complained to Johnston that the declaration unfairly restricts single parents and people with disabilities.
Not so, Johnston told me Thursday. The order, he said, was NOT to prevent a single mother with no one to keep her children from getting groceries. Nor was it to keep out people who need help to shop. It was to stop people from shopping in hordes and using stores as social clubs.
Johnston wants stores to use common sense, and common decency, when enforcing the rules. If you have a legitimate reason to enter the store with a child or someone else, you should calmly explain the circumstances to the store or officer. If they still won't let you in, contact the judge or the mayor so that accommodations can be made.
If common sense and decency don't prevail, the judge and mayor may consider amending the declaration. But, first they have to know there is a problem.
There are also groups offering shopping assistance during this crisis. Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County is not only helping those in need of goods, but also offering to shop for people. Online shopping and delivery, as well as store pick-ups, also is available.
As a member of the media, I’m considered an essential worker, but I’m doing my best to maintain a wellness bubble. I go straight to the office, conduct interviews either on the phone or six feet away – and head straight home after work.
I try to make deliberate shopping trips and order what I can online. I do most of my grocery shopping in one big trip every two weeks.
My children stay at home all day, every day, only to journey over to my grandparent’s home to check on them.
Right now, I can’t do many of the things I love, like getting a pedicure, going to the movies, going to concerts, going out to eat with friends and family, hanging out with friends, bowling with my kids, or leisure shopping.
It saddens me to drive by the movie theater, otherwise lit up at night, and see it hidden in the night; or look at a darkened restaurant that was so full of life. Or glance at my tragic, unkept feet.
I used to enjoy an entire evening or Saturday in Walmart – perusing the aisle to seek out new gadgets, and spending time with my oldest son. Now, it’s get in, get what I need, keep people six feet away, and get out.
I miss my normal life. I'm so ready to get back to it. Meantime, I'll endure the rules and declarations that keep other people, and me, safe.
