Editor’s Note: Raven Clewis, 19-year-old from Dallas, also died in the car accident.
Two lives with so much hope and possibility, have left this community with so much pain, loss and sorrow to process.
This isn’t the first time I’ve written about Palestine High School athletes Ju’Mija Clewis, Sheriee Butler, Jaylah Spurlock, Chimsi Okonkwo or Brianna Price, but it’s undoubtedly the saddest.
Sunday morning, a couple of days after Palestine celebrated its 2023 graduating class, Clewis and Butler were involved in a car accident that resulted in the loss of their life.
Heartbreak and confusion instantly wrenched me away from what I thought was a routine Sunday to somewhere totally different. This sadness punctuated the first few hours that followed my learning of the accident. It wasn’t the deep grief of a parent, a child, a close friend or a sibling. But one who genuinely took pride and joy in reporting on these athletes’ careers.
I had watched Clewis finish her senior year as an All-District basketball honoree and earn Academic All-District in volleyball.
Butler and Price had just wrapped their junior basketball season as vital pieces behind them becoming regional quarterfinalists.
Spurlock was a regional quarterfinalist in track and Okonkwo had broken a 38-year-old school record in the long jump earlier this season and was recently a state qualifier in track.
But regardless of their athletic accomplishments, what I imagined first was how a night brimming with excitement as they celebrated the end of another school year could end in a haunting tragedy.
It was the realization that the life Ju’Mija Clewis and Sheriee Butler looked forward to would be something they’d never experience.
As a sports journalist, this is one of the few professions that rarely feels like a job. And it’s because of players like Clewis and Butler that this is possible. I was one of the lucky ones who spent the past four years in Palestine getting to know the athletes of Anderson County. Players who, despite their role on the team, added to the competitive atmosphere of a game or practice.
Head volleyball coach Stephanie Dillard called Clewis the mom of the team and even gave her the nickname of granny. Not because of the way she played, but because of the innate motherly quality that was naturally given to her.
Head girls’ basketball coach Daniel Nichols spoke on how even though Butler desired to be in the starting lineup she continued to proudly take whatever role was needed for her team to succeed.
You saw these characteristics personified throughout the game in their sparkling smiles, their passionate cheers and how they comforted teammates in their time of need.
You feel how much their personalities resonated within the Palestine community when coaches such as Dillard and Nichols rave about the type of people and teammates they were, despite only coaching them for one year.
It’s emotional for sure and the thought of it happening to two model student-athletes added to the unfairness of it all. Listening to Coach Dillard passionately express her love and admiration for her athletes was enough to bring anyone to tears.
But that is why these young ladies will forever be remembered. Their character is what will never be forgotten. And I want to thank their families for allowing me to cover such two terrific people.
