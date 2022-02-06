In 1892 Alfredo di Lelio began work in a Roman restaurant run by his mother Angelina. By 1908, he was married and his wife Ines, after giving birth to their first child had a poor appetite. In an effort to entice her to eat, Alfredo added extra butter mixed into fettuccine pasta. In 1914, Alfredo opened his own restaurant in central Rome with his signature dish of Fettuccine Alfredo. The ristorante was famous for their table-side spectacle of mixing the pasta. With all the flair of an orchestra conductor, the waiter would lift high the bright yellow pasta ribbons, gilded with white threads of cheese and butter offering an eyeful of flavor and succulent delight to the spellbound customer. The fame of Alfredo's fettuccine spread first in Rome and then to other countries. Fettuccine Alfredo, minus the spectacle, has now become ubiquitous in Italian-style restaurants outside Italy.
Kathy and I knew none of this history when on one of our first trips to Rome, we had perhaps our best vacation evening ever. I had asked the kind gentlemen at the desk of our hotel for a dinner recommendation to which he replied, “I have just the place for you! Alfredo’s!” It was the same restaurant, now managed by his niece Ines Di Lelio. The small ornately decorated restaurant, tables dressed in white linen, walls lined with autographed movie star photos was packed with expectant diners. The menu was simple, Fettuccini Alfredo. Our evening experience progressed into a dining drama of service and fare that was nothing short of perfecto!
After dinner, with our heads swimming in red wine and “Italianness,” I asked our cab driver to stop by Trevi Fountain on the way back to our hotel. He agreed to wait for us. The Trevi Fountain is the largest Baroque fountain in Rome and was popularized in the states by the 1954 film, Three Coins in the Fountain and the Academy Award-winning song by the same title. It was midnight when we arrived at the fountain and the place was hopping. Corinthian pilasters, trumpeting angels and tritons in stone taming the waters of the sea alongside the energetic crowd and the ever-flowing water created a scene of epic romance. We were living our own movie! With our hearts floating in the clouds of True Love, we returned to the hotel and dreamt of golden pasta and heavenly angels.
The fettuccine that we enjoyed in Rome is not the same dish we find in Italian-style restaurants here in the states. Di Lelio’s fettuccine includes only three ingredients: fettuccine, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and butter. It epitomizes what I love best about Italian cuisine. It’s simple and direct. The Americanized version of Fettuccine Alfredo relies on cream for flavor and richness. Cream will certainly do the trick. But with only a few quality ingredients, you can create a sumptuous dining experience that surpasses even the best white sauce. Don’t assume that grated parmesan will adequately replace fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano. The fresh Parma and the butter are essential to the dish. Coarsely ground black pepper adds zest and eye appeal. Fresh fettuccine would be optimal but, I use dried pasta in my recipe and it still carries us back to Rome.
The next time you are in Rome, the Trevi Fountain is a site you will want to include. And if you can precede it with dinner at Alfredo’s, you will be well on your way to discovering the romance of the Eternal City. For now, in lieu of a return to Rome, we’re making Fettuccine Alfredo the Roman way.
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health. Memorial Cooking Innovations has featured in 62 cities and is locally available on Sudden Link cable channel 2 in Nacogdoches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.