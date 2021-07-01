During the last leg of the nearly 12-hour drive to Georgia, my husband was looking at his navigation as we wound our way through the small town of Cave Spring.
He was speeding.
We all saw the officer pull out behind us near the stop light downtown.
Embarrassed, my husband pulled over and rolled down his window while I looked for the insurance card.
Officer Baxter approached and my husband sheepishly told him you will never believe where we are headed. Sizing up the pickup truck and our luggage covered by Hefty bags in case of rain, he offered, “the dump?”
We explained our daughter was graduating the next day from the police academy and would be sworn in. He smiled and nodded and let us know how fast we were going.
My husband handed over his license and we waited.
Upon return, the officer announced he’d written a citation but it was only a warning. We exhaled and thanked him profusely. He told us to be careful and enjoy our trip. He pointed to the highlighted portion of our “souvenir” as he handed it over and walked away.
Printed in the remarks it said: Driver said they were heading to daughter’s police graduation. Congrats from the Cave Spring GA PD. Stay safe.
Sitting quietly at my desk, I am grateful when I think I get paid to read and write.
It is easy for me to stay safe, except maybe when I venture onto facebook comment sections.
While I write right now, my 22-year-old daughter is out on her first patrol with a police department in Georgia.
She told me since she was a child she would die to protect me.
Even though she is expressing the depth of her love, I cringe. I cringe because that sounds awful. I cringe because I am a wimp. I believe I would do whatever necessary to protect my child, but the thought strikes fear.
She doesn’t cringe.
She cares for the most vulnerable people, always has. She was elected homecoming queen because she stood up for the bullied kids and was kind to the unpopular. She’d also police the school bus, letting the driver know when the guy in the back seat was dipping.
When she was nine, she began attending junior law enforcement summer camps and told me then she knew what she wanted to do.
As a mother of five, I understand kids go through phases—mine have wanted to be Jedi masters, NBA players, wizards, army men. I have encouraged each in every endeavor.
I understand now that her desire was not merely a phase—it was a calling.
The fact she became a cop is of no surprise to me.
I know because she was singular in that purpose. She graduated last weekend from police academy. She was sworn in and drove home in her cruiser.
People ask me regularly if it upsets me or makes me scared.
Occasionally it does, like when she explains she has to get certified now for the ankle gun she will carry in case someone takes her primary weapon. Or when she told me while working in the jail her superiors asked all employees be sure to change out of their uniforms before leaving the building so they would not be targeted by protestors. Or the time she told me about a prisoner who vehemently told her he had people on the outside and he was going to have her killed. Or when I see and hear people say that all police officers are brutal, abusers of power and should not have their jobs.
Mostly though, I am not scared.
There is a peace because I know she is where she is supposed to be.
I know that she cares about people. She has a servant’s heart and wants to be the face someone sees when they are in need.
She wants to protect people and help them when they are hurting and cannot help themselves.
She regularly reminds me and others, if not for a few different decisions in her life, she could be the person on the other end. She could be in a cell, or in handcuffs, or in trouble on the street.
She imagines the kind of help she would like to have were she to need it.
She recognizes what we as a people so often forget: We don’t know what this person has been through or why they are where they are in the moment.
She wants to help.
And she is not the only one.
Our trip to Georgia for this graduation included a cookout at the police precinct.
Captain Stephens served in Atlanta homicide for over 30 years. He saw a lot of terrible things. He also helped a lot of people and solved a lot of crimes.
He knows that law enforcement needs people who care, who do things the right way—and that they do make a difference.
He hosted the cookout so that all those currently in the department could come out with their families to meet my daughter, all of us. He explained how important this is because police today often do not have support. They are doing a job which includes risking their lives. It is a job some people claim is no longer necessary.
When a call comes over the radio and an officer needs backup, he wants the men and women working with him to know each other and their families. He is asking them to run toward danger and they need to know why.
He needs them to know they have one another’s backs for it is a job with inherent risks.
He knows the work is difficult and critical, but he wants them to keep each other and the rest of us safe.
I am thankful for Officer Baxter and Captain Stephens and Officer French and the other officers who make sure that we are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.