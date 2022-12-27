Question: I think my aging parent might need some help but they are too proud to ask. What are the signs?
Answer: No one knows your parents or loved ones like you do — something unusual for them may be an everyday situation at another person’s parents’ home. Still, it’s helpful to know common warning signs that may signal trouble.
Whether you’re visiting in person or catching up via video chat, look out for these 10 signs:
1. Bounced checks, calls from collections, and late payment notices
Are they paying bills late or not paying them at all? Are collection companies calling?
2. Broken or damaged appliances and fixtures
Have they stopped cooking or maintaining a regular meal schedule because their kitchen appliances don’t work? Are important items, such as light bulbs or smoke alarms, breaking or not being tended to?
3. Changes in mood or extreme mood swings
Are your parents acting differently toward you, friends, or even strangers?
4. Cluttered, dirty, or disorganized house
Is the home beginning to look and feel different or unrecognizable?
5. Confusion and uncertainty when performing familiar tasks
Do your parents seem unsure about how to complete daily chores or tasks such as laundry, vacuuming, or washing dishes?
6. Feeling depressed or having little to no energy
Has your parent’s demeanor noticeably changed? Do they smile or laugh like they used to?
7. Wearing disheveled or tattered clothing
Do your parents regularly neglect their appearance? Are their clothes worn or dirty?
8. Keeping expired groceries
Is food collecting mold on the counter or making the fridge and house smell?
9. Forgetfulness
Are they losing or misplacing keys, wallets, or other important items?
10. Improper medication management
Are there full bottles of prescription pills in medicine cabinets?
If you notice any of these signs, it may be helpful to write down your concerns. Talking with your siblings and other relatives, or perhaps planning an elder care family meeting, can be extremely helpful.
About the author: Andrea Ivins is a Community Educator for the Alzheimer’s Association as well as the Sales Director at Brookdale Senior Living in Palestine, TX. To submit a question for future articles, please contact the author at aivins@brookdale.com or 903-948-7367.
