I have written a general interest column in our paper since 1985. That seems like a long time ago. Coming up on 40 years, I think you could say that is a long time ago. I don’t know how I have lasted this long. I suppose it’s partly because I write about what interests me and my thoughts seem to resonate with those who read my columns.
I regularly get emails, phone calls or stopped out and about around our little town by people who tell me how much they enjoy my columns. Over the past 40 years, there have been a few here and there who took exception to something I wrote. But it’s been overwhelmingly positive. I don’t mind the disagreeing part; it’s all a part of that fundamental underpinning of our democracy called freedom of speech. We can disagree without being disagreeable. In our country, people are free to express themselves. We may not always agree, but that freedom is what binds us together even when viewpoints differ. God bless America.
Throughout the years, I think I have consistently expressed views that many hold down here in Texas. God did not give me looks or money, or the ability to carry a tune in a bucket, but he did grant me the talent to write. That I can do fairly easily. I appreciate the ability and have tried to express what I feel without coming across as angry or pretentious or full of myself to the point of arrogance. I know many of my fellow citizens share my views while others do not. As I said, that’s just America. We don’t march in some kind of rigidly enforced lock step like North Korea where all opinion agrees and no one complains, and on the outside, all is peaches and cream. This is America. It is a mess, a wonderful melting pot mess.
Something about Texas is unique and instantly identifiable. We have an attitude, we have a history, we have an an accent. Texas is famous the world over. Much of that fame is wrapped up in stories of the Alamo and San Jacinto, the Old West, of Cowboys and Indians, individualism and traditional values. I do believe Texas represents a disappearing way of life once embraced by most in America. I feel in my bones we are becoming more and more an island amid a sea of opposing values. This is not to say the island is all right and the sea is all wrong. But we are Texas and the outside world seems to grow progressively different and not necessarily for the better. Despite all, I am proud to say I was born in Texas, raised in Texas with Texas values, and will remain evermore a Texas boy from the cradle to the grave. It’s just who I am and who we are.
Well, I said all that to say this: In the past five years or so, I have felt a decidedly different viewpoint come drifting on the breeze, even all the way down here in Texas. To be specific, I find the traditional views and opinions I tend to write about more and more at odds with modern thought. It seems when I express an opinion on a subject not considered sufficiently ‘woke,’ I am gently taken aside and told to cut it out. This I have never experienced in those 40 years but it’s real and it has my attention.
I know I can go on writing humorous articles and talk about mundane and unimportant little ‘slices of life’ in the Texas outback without raising a blip on anyone’s radar. But every once in a while, I get the itch to express an opinion counter to those held by the more self-titled “enlightened” element in our national discourse. In doing so, I have to tread lightly, remain conservative without offending, watch what I say, keep quiet on subjects deemed too sensitive or too controversial. This is not to avoid offending those who agree with me, but the sensibilities of those who do not. It is a balance and I try.
The is a universal truth in the saying: “Smile when you say that, pardner.” It is easier to get your point across when you express yourself cheerfully and with kindness and good will. I have always tried to put the Texas smile in what I write and hope my 40-year record reflects that general easy-going nature. Well, it’s what I hope anyway. We will continue to be who we are away down here in Texas. Perhaps one day others will recognize the positive influences in our way of life and desire a change of direction in theirs, a gentle turn back towards who we all once were. Near as I can tell.
