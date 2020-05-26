Producing crops is easier than getting them sold at a profit. For the last several months, prices for cattle and hogs have devastated the bank accounts for many farmers. Now with packing houses shut down due to the Corona Virus, marketing of fed cattle has slowed considerably. Some days, fed steers and heifers found no buyers. And if a buyer was pre- sent, the offering prices meant a loss to the cattle owner of up to $300 a head. As for hogs, some farmers aborted their sows that were going to produce another set of piglets, due to packing houses taking none of their ready-to-harvest hogs. Many dairymen dumped good milk when restaurant and school closings created an over- supply.
Now the Federal Government has got into the act—offering up to $19 BILLION to provide some relief for the dis- tressed agricultural industry. It’s not just a help for the livestock folks—it’s for grain and fruit and vegetable farmers also. Those farmers who get the payments may not be made whole again, but every little bit helps when bills have to be paid.
Signup for the program is planned to start this week at the local USDA Farm Service Agency office. Give the local office a call and arrange a time for a visit. Due to the virus situation, that visit may be by telephone in order for the FSA to complete the paperwork for each farmer. Based on what is known now about the program, livestock and dairy farmers who sold their cattle, hogs and milk on a down-market from January 15 to April 15, 2020 will be eligible for the higher direct payments. Cattle sold out of the feedlot during that time frame will be eligible for a $214 a head payment and $92 to $139 a head for other classes of cattle. Payment for cattle in farmer-inventory from April 16th to May 14, 2020 will be eligible for $33 a head, regardless of
size or age. Farmer-ranchers must provide tally sheets show- ing the number of head of livestock sold from January 15 to April 15, 2020. Also cattle numbers in inventory from April 16th to May 14, 2020 must be counted for payment. Basically, those cattle folks who sold cattle earlier in the year will reap the biggest payments, with those who still have the livestock on the farm, or sold earlier, get the far lesser payments. The payment pro- gram will be called unfair in many respects—especially by cattle producers who sold cattle in 2020, but before January 15th or after April 15th. But that is the way it is planned to work. That’s – 30—horace7338@live.com
