Question: What early signs of dementia should I be looking for?
Answer: Because dementia affects each individual differently, it can be difficult to pinpoint the first symptoms of dementia. However, there are some general early warning signs of dementia that you can watch out for as a caregiver or for yourself.
You can watch your loved one for the following 10 warning signs of dementia in women and in men:
1. Behavior changes. You may observe your loved one exhibiting signs of poor judgment or having moments of confusion. You might notice them beginning to act impulsively. In addition, instances of uncharacteristic agitation or violent actions may be signs of dementia anger.
2. Delusions and hallucinations. You may notice them speaking to someone who isn’t there or having bouts of paranoia that are unfounded in reality.
3. Difficulty completing normal tasks. Your loved one may find it challenging or excessively time consuming to complete everyday tasks that they previously completed with ease. This may be because of thinking problems or the physical signs of dementia, like mobility loss.
4. Language difficulties. Your loved one may start having trouble finding words for familiar items. They may also have a hard time following your conversations or struggle to express their thoughts. Frequently repeating words may also be a sign of dementia.
5. Memory loss. You may notice your loved one starting to forget events that only happened moments ago. Or, it may become difficult for your loved one to recall memories from their past. For example, forgetting the names of people close to them may be a sign of dementia.
6. Money challenges. You may notice your loved one forgetting to pay bills, struggling to budget money, or spending in an uncharacteristic manner.
7. Reading struggles. If your loved one cherishes diving into books or reading the newspaper, you may notice them reading less often. And, when they do read, they may take longer to complete a page, and they may seem frustrated.
8. Social difficulties. Your loved one may make insensitive or inappropriate comments. They may also begin to no longer care about the feelings of others.
9. Way finding challenges. Your loved one may start getting lost driving or walking in familiar surroundings. They may also begin misplacing objects in their home. Leaving cupboard doors open may be a sign of dementia, especially when they never did so before.
10. Withdrawing from interests. An engaged senior may participate in many activities and social events in their community. However, you may notice your loved one shying away from these beloved engagements.
To further understand your loved one’s situation at home, you can download or print out an Early Signs of Dementia Checklist online and work through it with your loved one, your family members, and your loved one’s medical care team.
Andrea Ivins is a Community Educator for the Alzheimer’s Association as well as the Sales Director at Brookdale Senior Living in Palestine, TX. To submit a question for future articles, please contact the author at aivins@brookdale.com or 903-948-7367
