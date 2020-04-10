Seemingly out of nowhere, the music of Rett Smith drifted into my life like a whisper on the wind, enticing me to give a hard listen to a new sound that has sprung up like an oasis in West Texas to quench our weary souls in our darkest days.
I recently previewed his soon-to-be-released album, “Giving Up On Quitting,” and was struck hard by a poetic sound that conjured a kaleidoscope of inspirational, soul-searching questions and profound truths.
His newest single from the album, Better Days, is an intimate reflection on a failing relationship. The song sets the tone for the rest of the album: Raw-edged romanticism delivered by a world-weary-raspy voice.
His new music, a significant departure from previous projects, has a stripped-down vibe, with more focus on lyrics unshielded by heavy-handed guitar rifts. Instead, listeners are treated to a delicately strummed guitar, subdued percussion, and spare bass lines that explore the highs and lows of life, accountability, and chemical escapism.
“It’s funny how things work out – a loud guitar record would seem very inappropriate right now,” Smith said.
Smith, born in West Texas, spent his early years competing as an alpine ski racer. He was an internationally-ranked athlete and Junior Olympic medalist when multiple injuries forced him to quit. His second love, music, became his greatest passion. He released his first album, Tularosa, in 2015, followed in 2017 by Oscuro and the EP SAENTS.
Smith recently told me his blues-influenced sound was inspired by Leonard Cohan, but he’s also a big fan of Guy Clark.
For Smith, the album represents growth, “a turn at digging deep and feeling everything.”
Smith returned from a solo European run in November, stopping at his parent's home in Dallas, before COVID-19 shut down travel. “It’s good to be here spending time and catching up with family.”
A gypsy at heart, Smith misses the road and performing live. “Recording music can seem very self-serving, but playing for an audience feels like I'm giving them a piece of me,” he said. “But it’s more profound than that; it’s sharing a moment, an exchange of energy that's indescribable.”
A product of the working class, Smith said he worries about his fans and the world around him, as he rides out the COVID-19 pandemic with the rest of us.
“I worry about people having what they need,” he said. “The rippling repercussions of this will have a massive effect on everyone.”
Much like the phoenix that dies in flames only to be born anew, Smith hopes people will take social distancing and stay-at-home orders as a time to reflect, renew, and restructure. “In the bigger pictures, I hope we can all take value in what this experience brings, take stock of what's really important, and become better to each other,” he said.
To offer support while he's off the road, Smith encourages his fans to check out and buy his new music and merchandise, as well as urge radios to play his music.
For more information on Rett Smith, log onto http://rettsmithmusic.com.
