The music of Del Rio native William Beckmann drifted into my life in a social media post by his mentor Radney Foster.
Always on the lookout for the next big sound, I clicked on the shared video and was instantly memorized by the big, soulful, velvety baritone sound of this young man singing his latest release of “In the Dark.”
Beckman, 26, is a new hot talent on the country music scene, playing with Randy Rodgers, Wade Bowen and Parker McCollum.
Growing up in Del Rio, in a ranching family, Beckman always leaned more toward singing about cowboys than becoming one. Beckmann said he didn’t come from a musical family and was left to pick up what he could on his own. With an old gut string guitar he borrowed from his aunt and never gave back, Beckmann began playing and singing. Living in a border town, and having his own hispanic heritage, Beckmann’s early immersion in Mariachi and Norteno music definitely helped to shape his distinctive style. Over time, his music has gravitated to a more traditional country/Americana sound, but Beckman still manages to slip bilingual moments into his show, singing songs like “Volver.”
Texas Country music musician Radney Foster, also a native of Del Rio, was friends with one of Beckman’s teachers. That teacher was also a friend of Beckman’s father. A meeting between Foster and Beckman was set up at the high school with Foster taking a liking to Beckmann.
“He asked me what I wanted to do for a living and I said, ‘Well, I want to do what you do, I want to sing, tour and write songs,” Beckmann said. “He told me before he’d even consider working with me, I had to write at least 100 songs. They didn’t have to be good songs, but I had to put in the work. So, I did just that. A year later, I met with him again and he asked me if I had written 100 songs and I told him I had, and then he asked me if they were any good and I said, ‘Probably not, but you didn’t say they had to be good.’”
That began a mentorship between the two. Today, Beckmann credits Foster for all his help.
What Foster could not give Beckmann was his uniquely smooth baritone voice.
“God gave me that,” Beckmann said. “I woke up with it somewhere between 16 or 17 and here I am.”
A gifted musician, Beckman plays piano, guitar and harmonica. And while Beckmann may be a young man in his prime, he has an old, deep-thinking, introspective soul, penning reflective songs like “Bourbon Whiskey.” He wrote it at the age of 20, heavily influenced by traditional country music records, about love, loss and whiskey-fueled nights. “Bourbon Whiskey” was released in March.
“In the Dark,” his newest release, that dropped on Aug. 6, is another whiskey-influenced tune about drinking heartache away. Both of these tunes are reminiscent of the songs that made Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and George Jones famous.
His first album “Outskirts of Town” was released in November 2018 and features “Leaving Town” which was produced by Foster.
The combination of Beckman’s God-given voice, song writing talent and musical abilities has already opened doors for this young man.
In 2019, Beckmann secured booking with William Morris Endeavor and signed a publishing deal with Warner Chappell. He signed a management deal with Red Light Management in 2021.
Look for more music and bigger things from this young man.
To learn more, log onto https://www.williambeckmann.com and check out his social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.
