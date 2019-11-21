I'm inviting everyone to attend the 22nd annual community-wide Thanksgiving service at the historic First Christian Church on Market Street in downtown Grapeland. It starts at 7 p.m. Monday.
As always, I'll be there. In fact, attending this service is my favorite way to begin the holidays with my family – through prayer, praise, and thanksgiving.
I can’t remember when exactly we made it a tradition, but we’ve attended this event almost all of my children’s lives. This year, I am a little sad that Wyatt, my oldest son, will be at college and unable to attend. This will be the first time he’s not been there to sit by my side.
It’s such a wonderful service. Those attending enjoy old-time hymn singing and an uplifting sermon. More often than not, some people share something they are thankful for.
During the service, my heart feels like it's going to burst with gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon me and my life – largely through my children. Typically, I spend the entire service with tears streaming down my face from joy and thanks. My life is far from perfect, but I’m eternally grateful for all the good that's in it.
The little white church, as it is known in Grapeland, disbanded as a formal church many years ago. It's now overseen by a board of trustees, which has sponsored this worship service for 22 years to humbly kick off the holiday season in prayer and thanksgiving.
The board uses the event to support our local food pantry, gathering in-kind donations of canned and nonperishable goods for Houston County S.H.A.R.E. A basket placed at the entry of the church before the service holds the donations.
An offering is collected to help the board with operating and maintenance fees, as well as church renovations.
A reception follows the holiday service.
Come and bring your family or a friend. This special service may become your favorite way to start the holidays, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.