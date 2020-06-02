Last week, the government started accepting applications from farmers and ranchers who have taken a beating from low prices for their production. Your local USDA Farm Service Agency office is where it all begins. Due to the virus raging nationwide, it would be best to call the local FSA office and put together the information needed for direct payments to help compensate the losses. Whether a farmer raises wheat, potatoes, cattle, sheep or myriad other marketable crops, the stimulus pro- gram can help. In East Texas the main crop included for assistance is beef cattle.
Making the program simple helps. Use the internet to bring up the “Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) Application”. All the information required by your local FSA office can be downloaded and sent to the FSA electronically. For most of us the average number of cattle
and other livestock we have on our farms April 16, 2020 to May 14, 2020 will be used for the application. Beef cattle will qualify for a stimulus payment of $33 a head— whether cows, calves or bulls—based on the aver- age number of livestock on your farm in the time period.
Also, those producers who sold cattle or other livestock from January 15th through April 15, 2020, will quality for much higher prices per head. Mature cattle sold during that three month period will be eligible for $93 a head. Fat cattle sold out of the feedlots will be eligible for $214 a head. Feeder cattle over 600 pounds will be eligible for $139 a head, and calves-feeder cattle less
than 600 pounds at $102 a head.
Our timber producers are still finding profitable markets in the doldrums. The raging virus has cut into the need for larger saw timber and some mills are shut down. But smaller timber finds a ready market for toilet paper and other needed products.
Finally, with the abundant rains summer grasses are growing well, especially where they have been fertilized. And with good grass comes weeds. Several chemicals are available to control the weedy pests. Check with your local farm store operator for products and prices. Meantime, have a good week! That’s –30— horace7338@live.com
