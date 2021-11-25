After the big Thanksgiving meal, storing leftovers properly is very important.
Discard any turkey, dressing, and gravy left out at room temperature longer than 2 hours; 1 hour in temperatures above 90 °F, and divide leftovers into smaller portions. Refrigerate or freeze in covered shallow containers for quicker cooling.
Use refrigerated turkey, stuffing, and gravy within 3 to 4 days. - If freezing leftovers, use within 2 to 6 months for best quality.
When it comes to the turkey, remember that cooked turkey may be eaten cold or reheated. And leftover turkey is excellent in soups!
The following recipes are from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, and they start with the same basic ingredients of 1 quart (4 cups) low sodium chicken broth and 2 cups of chopped, cooked turkey. Each recipe makes approximately 2 quarts or four 2-cup servings. And the recipes are modified to reflect different flavor profiles.
American
Turkey Mashed Potato Soup
In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, sauté over medium to medium-high heat in 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil: 1 chopped, sweet, yellow onion and 1 cup thinly sliced carrots until the onion is translucent and the carrots are tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Add 1 quart (4 cups) low sodium chicken broth, 3 cups mashed potatoes, and 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves; continue cooking and stir until broth is smooth. Add 2 cups chopped, cooked turkey; continue cooking on medium heat until mixture starts to simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes until mixtures is heated through. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Italian
Turkey Tortellini Soup
Begin by preparing 8 ounces frozen cheese-filled tortellini according to package directions; set aside. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, sauté over medium to medium-high heat in 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil: 1 chopped, sweet, yellow onion and 1 cup thinly sliced carrots until the onion is translucent and the carrots are tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Add 1 quart (4 cups) low sodium chicken broth, 2 (14.5 - 15 oz.) cans diced tomatoes with Italian herbs, 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, and 2 finely chopped cloves of garlic; bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Stir in 2 cups chopped, cooked turkey and the tortellini; continue cooking a few minutes until heated through. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. If desired, top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
Mexican
Turkey Salsa Soup
Combine 16 oz. (2 cups) mild, chunky salsa; 2 cups frozen whole kernel corn; 2 (15 oz.) cans black soybeans, rinsed, drained; 2 cups chopped, cooked turkey; and 1 quart (4 cups) low sodium chicken broth in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. If desired, top with grated cheddar cheese.
Turkey Mediterranean Soup
In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, sauté in 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil over medium to medium-high heat: 1 chopped, sweet, yellow onion; 1 cup thinly sliced carrots; and 1 red bell pepper, diced; until the onion is translucent and the vegetables are tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Add 2 (14.5 to 15-oz.) cans diced tomatoes; 1 quart (4 cups) low sodium chicken broth; 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped; 1 tablespoon dried basil; and ¼ teaspoon dried oregano leaves. Cover pot and simmer 10 minutes. Add in 2 cups chopped, cooked turkey; and 2 (15 oz.) cans Great Northern beans, rinsed, drained. Continue simmering until heated through. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. If desired, top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
