I was recently reading a message from a man who is experiencing a lot of stress due to the industry overload where he works. As I read his message, I began to reflect on why he was feeling so much stress and anxiety.
It is easy to get wrapped up in the day to day activities of life. We spend on third of our lives in our jobs, some more and some less but the average is on third. The other two thirds is spent taking care of family and, hopefully, yourself. The job, money and relationships are the biggest causes of stress in our society. If one of those areas of life is not fulfilling, we feel stress and anxiety. The reason we begin to feel this is because we are looking at the problem and not the solution.
If you want to live a life fulfilled, you must fill your own needs and focus on those things that are really important. In the message I was mentioning above, this gentleman is in charge of a large area of people who provide home loans. The real estate world has been totally disrupted with an influx of homebuyers causing delays that are seemingly unending. Over the last six months this has caused a lot of stress in many people’s lives. His focus on the reason for the delays is what caused the stress. He can resolve the problem within himself and relieve his stress without having to fix the problem.
You have six essential needs. When you are meeting those needs, you live a happy life. Most of us live within 2-3 of those needs. This is what causes us to feel like we are missing something in our lives. The six needs are:
• Certainty-you need to feel sure of yourself and your life.
• Variety-Even though you need to feel secure, you still need variety, and uncertainty to a degree
• Significance-You need to feel important
• Love/connection-you need to feel loved, the connection with others.
• Growth-If you are not growing in some area of your life, you will begin to die physically, mentally and spiritually.
• Contribution-this is the most important of the six needs. Giving to others without expecting anything in return
Your life maybe riddled with problems that you don’t know how to solve but the problem is simply the result of not having one of the six needs above in your life. I hear so many people say, this one did it or that one did this and it is their fault. No, it isn’t. They are living their life and you are living yours. Each responsible for your own. If you go shopping for something and you are looking at the different options but don’t see what you like you don’t buy it, right? This is no different. If you buy into the problem and let it consume your mind, it will change your feelings, then it will manifest physically in some form.
Regardless of where you are in your life, you can overcome anything you don’t want in it by simply making a difference in someone else’s life. The solution to the problem in my story, is not to change the problem but do what he can to assist in the solution and stay focused on the results of each individual person that he is helping. The big pictures changes when you stop focusing on the problem or the solution to the problem, but focus on the reason you care…it makes a difference in someone else’s life.
Zig Ziglar said, “You can have everything that you want in life if you will just help enough other people get what it is that they want.
