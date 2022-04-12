I witnessed the Will Smith/Chris Rock dustup with the same shock and disbelief as most viewers of the recent Oscar telecast. When it comes to women, I’d be mighty careful before I made any joke at their expense. I would especially be leery of joking about a woman’s weight, age, or hair.
So I completely understood Ms. Smith’s disgusted look when Chris Rock tried to be funny about her appearance. And I understood Will Smith when he confronted the comedian, knowing his wife had an ailment that caused hair loss. But I sure was as dumbfounded as anyone at his overreaction.
Don’t public figures know how to keep their composure? Isn’t this especially true in Hollywood? The whole place is filled with actors who make a living disguising their feelings. In the same circumstance, I might have waited to confront Mr. Rock later. Still, I understood both sides.
Chris Rock’s joke was harmless, and I was amazed he kept his composure as well as he did. At the end of the day, I like both men and have followed their careers from the beginning.
But here we are, dragged off course from entertainment to politics: I never thought of Will or Chris as Black actors. I’ve simply admired their talent. Yet today, even in this example, racial relations and politics are being injected. Everything from street level to the Oscars is being used to divide and enflame. The question for me is: Why?
Both Chris Rock and Will Smith have made successful and productive careers without the need to constantly call attention to their race. Both have applied a great deal of what is needed most in getting along with others: humor. We need more of that and less of the divisiveness that seems to be so prevalent today, even in the presentation of entertainment awards.
As an example, Oscar host Wanda Sykes took time to insert her politics when she displayed a sliced-up sheet of paper to the audience. She said it was like a voter registration form in Texas: "pre- shredded." That was unnecessary. In fact, it probably did more to harden attitudes than to heal. I wonder how many viewers caught the irony of a successful Black, female, gay host taking the opportunity to prejudge and mock 29 million fellow citizens?
The day after the Oscars, a Black caller to a popular national radio show noted that the Oscar program was, for the first time ever, handled by an all-Black production company. He referred to Will Packer, an award-winning producer who has had eight of his films open in the No. 1 box office spot. That’s quite an accomplishment. I was not impressed by his race, but his talent. In fact, the Oscar program, from a production point of view, was entertaining, fresh and current. But that was not the point. The point the caller made was that since all participants in the incident were Black, who was left to blame for anything except the participants?
Today, I read a statement from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the retired basketball star. He went into a long diatribe on his disappointment – not just for what Will Smith did, but for setting Black progress back a generation with his example. At the beginning of his statement, he spoke against all forms of violence, especially against women. He could have stopped there and made an excellent point. But he didn’t. Abdul-Jabbar said Will Smith’s behavior only reinforced Black stereotypes and encouraged proponents of systematic racism in America who see Blacks as prone to violence and less able to control their emotions.
To quote him: “Smith just gave comfort to the enemy by providing them with the perfect optics they were dreaming of. Many will be reinvigorated to continue their campaign to marginalize African Americans and others through voter suppression. …” What in the heck did voter suppression have to do with this altercation?
All this seems to me the wrong way to encourage peaceful coexistence between neighbors – wrong on every level, negative reinforcement of the highest order. Overwhelmingly, the American people are kind and fair and non-prejudicial. Why do so many seem bent these days on calling negative attention to race relations and partisan politics every chance they get? What is so wrong with us that we can’t all get along?
It seems plain to me some folks simply cannot judge anything on its merits, especially if it might reflect poorly on their own. For me, I see America as a place where freedom of expression allows us to celebrate our differences rather than condemn them. Our common good should be based on common character, not race. We are all in this together. We need to start acting like it, near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.