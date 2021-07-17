A husband was at the pharmacy to pick up prescriptions for his wife. There were little markers on the floor showing where to stand but it was kind of hard to social distance back in the corner of the drugstore. As sometimes happens, the line backed up an aisle and he couldn’t tell who was in line and who was just browsing. Two customers cleared their throat and politely gestured that ‘the end of the line is back here.’ The man smiled, apologized and found his proper place in line. Covid.
A customer at the counter was explaining in great and elaborate detail why his insurance card wasn’t working. After only half an ice age, it got worked out, the man got his meds, and the line ratcheted forward a step, like the click of an invisible turnstile. Eventually, the husband was second in line. The customer ahead of him was a short little fellow, slight of build. He couldn’t have weighed more than 95 pounds soaking wet. The way he held himself reminded the man of a Chihuahua or a rooster; all attitude. The small guy’s wife had grown tired of the wait and sat in a nearby chair. He turned towards her and told her to hand over some cash for his prescription. She asked how much. He said he didn’t know yet, just give it all to him and he’ll give her back the change. She refused. There must have been some kind of history here of never getting the change back. The little guy, half the size of his wife, walked over and snatched the money out of her hand.
While the little guy was distracted, a large woman came shuffling up in house slippers and florid, loose fitting dress. She cut in between the two men in line. The husband didn’t think she did it on purpose and said nothing. It’s like leaving too much room between cars on the freeway, somebody is bound to cut in. The man backed up as far as he could without knocking over a rack of women’s sunglasses. The large woman was so big her caboose was still kind of in his space but he couldn’t back up any farther. One strap of the dress was off her shoulder. If it was any farther off, folks would all be able to see parts they shouldn’t. Meanwhile, the short scrappy guy suddenly noticed the large woman looming close behind him. His reaction was immediate. He pulled his tee shirt up over his nose with one hand and extended his free arm like a policeman at an intersection and barked repeatedly: “Back up! Back up! Social distance, social distance!” The large lady seemed impassive and didn’t budge. After a while she pointed at her face and told the little rooster man she was wearing a mask. This did nothing to settle him.
While this was going on, another customer came up from the side and said she didn’t think her prescription was correct and wanted it explained. Clearly, she didn’t feel the need to wait in line for that. The little guy turned and saw he was cut off from the counter. He flipped out again, thinking he had been surrounded by Covid carriers. He started going off like a bottle rocket, tee shirt still over his nose and other arm extended, doing a kind of backwards walking circle shouting: “Get back, get back!” Everyone fell back to give him room. The big lady’s mass had the husband cornered between her bulk and the sunglass display. He bumped into it and shades of all stripes and styles went flying everywhere. One pair actually fell into his shirt pocket. He tried to put the display back together but only knocked off even more. That was enough for him. He decided he would come back later for his wife’s prescriptions and so left little guy, and large lady and prescription-confused lady to sort things out amongst themselves. Thus frustrated and aggravated, he left the store, shaking his head.
That evening, the man picked up his wife to go to town to their favorite restaurant. She asked about the prescription. He told her things got complicated; he would go the next day. After a long and obvious silence, he looked over at his wife. She was holding up a pair of women’s sunglasses in one hand and had an eyebrow up. “Whose are these?” She asked. The man smiled, remembering. He tried humor: “I guess my girlfriend left them.” They looked at each other in silence. Then she said: “No, really, where did these women’s shades come from? They still have the tag on.” The man said he would be happy to explain but it was going to take a while, near as he could tell.
