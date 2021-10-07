And when there was no meat, we ate fowl. And when there was no fowl we ate crawdad. And when there was no crawdad to be found, we ate sand.
~Moses, “Raising Arizona”
Twitter was overrun on Monday afternoon.
Facebook was down along with its other platforms including Instagram and Whatsapp and the social media masses migrated from their usual hangouts to Twitter.
When Facebook went out, I didn’t notice. At least not until it was a story on the Associated Press feed and a reporter couldn’t get to an image she needed.
With over three billion users (yes billion) the ramifications had to stack up.
Though personally it was not an issue to have a Facebook-free afternoon, the ripple effects locally, regionally and beyond were and are mind boggling.
Local businesses could not connect with customers. Some businesses do all of their communication via the platforms and without customer contact information, it was like groping around in the dark.
There were no orders taken, orders fulfilled. Deliveries were disrupted.
A 5-6 hour chunk of a normal work day suddenly gone meant some businesses will lose enough to not pay a monthly bill, according to the New York Times.
Facebook eventually offered an explanation and an apology to those who depend on the platforms.
“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry…”
Reports emerged of what we all already know to be true. There is a significant portion of the population who only communicate through these social media apps. There is no way to connect outside of them.
I was not at all concerned, most likely because I am old enough that I can’t fathom this being my only mode of communication with a friend, a business partner or family.
I thought of those attempting to connect with customers, trying to be sure their livelihoods were not disrupted. I breathed a sigh of relief that I have those phone numbers, safely stored, in my phone.
That’s where that slight jolt of adrenaline disrupted the relief.
My phone has the numbers, I do not.
Currently I have only a handful memorized. If my phone were not working, I could not make it through a work day, or any day really.
There was a time, long ago, I would be excited for the new phone book to be delivered. I would quickly flip to our own family name and ogle it in print. Then I would flip around to find friends’ names and read over numbers to be sure they were stored in my own internal computer.
I have argued before the merits of my phone with people on the opposite side of the Apple v. android divide. My cell phone is the single most important tool for what I do.
That disturbs me.
Be it a minor inconvenience, a frustrating elimination of downtime entertainment or a stop in your business, the powerful reach of technology and our dependence on it only comes into sharper view.
Within Facebook, it was reported that internal systems were not functioning including everything from calendars to phones and emails to security systems.
Employees in the workplace could not go into conference rooms or particular buildings—their security badges did not work.
Putting a key in my backdoor when I get home seems like a particularly secure feeling right now.
In homes across the country, some people could not operate their smart TVs or climate control programs as Facebook has become a login on apps of all kinds.
The effort to restore the system meant a team entering a data center to physically get to server computers and hit the reset button. The irony of it all, real people had to make their way into a building with machines and manually reset the server.
My husband regularly jokes he’d like to see an EMP—electromagnetic pulse—reset things for us all. Sometimes I laugh in agreement. The actual ramifications, however, make me more than nervous.
We are wholly dependent on a digital existence. Something as seemingly simple as a social media app or a cell phone makes it painfully clear. Without my cell phone, I’d have to use a landline, which I no longer have. Many landlines are now dependent on digital networks and those are frequently unreliable.
I follow the steps in my mind to natural conclusions and I don’t like where it leads.
At a communications conference I attended a long time ago, Dan Rather was the featured speaker. This was before there were 700 or more channels on TV. He spoke about many changes coming, including the fact there would soon be hundreds of television channels. During the Q&A, I asked, just because we can do it, should we? He almost laughed as he explained it didn’t matter. It was already done.
We may already be dependent beyond our liking, but I still think I am going to memorize some more phone numbers.
Amy French is a weekly columnist for and editor of the Herald-Press.
