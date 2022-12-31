The dawn of a new year is upon us. January 1 feels like a fresh page or a clean slate. It is viewed by many as the perfect time to make a positive change in the form of New Year's resolution. In the coming days, many of us will make a fresh start and seize the opportunity to change bad habits and establish new routines that will help us grow psychologically, emotionally, socially, physically or intellectually.
Of course, if it were an easy task, resolutions would be a cinch. But most of us find that resolutions are much easier to make than to keep, and by the end of March, many of us have abandoned our resolve and settled back into our old patterns.
The goals are worthy of our efforts. Whether losing weight, getting healthier, making better financial decisions, developing a new skill or interest or even getting a handle on that road rage (ahem…), becoming a better or healthier or more well-rounded person deserves our focus.
Is there a way to get past the inevitable point where life gets in the way? Just as Tom Hanks found a way to get himself and Wilson beyond the point where the large waves broke toward the shore in “Castaway,” we can find a way to get beyond March. Or, for some of us, past the second week in January.
For many, the lack of measurable success causes them to abandon the resolution tradition altogether. This may lessen the chance of failure, but one study, published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, has shown that those who set New Year's resolutions are 10 times more likely to change their behavior than people who don't make these yearly goals.
Those odds seem worth the effort.
Below are a few tips to help find success with your New Year’s resolution.
Write it down.
While it seems trivial, putting a pen to paper and expressing what you want to accomplish makes your resolution more tangible and attainable. When writing the resolutions down, keep them as positive as possible. Focus on the good that will come from achieving your goal.
Start small and be specific.
Every year, millions of adults resolve to "lose weight," "be more productive," or "get in shape" during the next year. Instead of selecting such an ambiguous goal, focus on something more specific and realistic. Give yourself a chance to succeed with real attainable goals.
Choosing a concrete, achievable goal also gives you the opportunity to plan exactly how you are going to accomplish your goal over the course of the year.
Limit Your Resolutions.
While you might have a long list of potential New Year's resolutions, pick just one and focus your energies on it rather than spreading yourself too thin among several different objectives.
Taking on too many changes at once can be overwhelming. Establishing new behavioral patterns takes time and sustained effort. Focusing on one specific goal makes keeping a resolution much more achievable.
Make a Detailed Plan.
Working toward a goal without any type of plan in place increases the chances of failure. You may quickly find yourself giving up when faced with any sort of obstacle, setback or resistance.
Creating a detailed written plan can help you stick to your goal by allowing you to consider what tactics to use when faced with challenges.
Avoid Repeating Past Failures.
If you think you can do it, you probably can. If you have already tried and failed, your self-belief might be a little low.
If you choose to reach for the same goals as in the past, spend some time evaluating your previous results. Learn which strategies were the most effective, the least effective and what prevented you from keeping your resolution previously.
Consider altering your resolution slightly to make it more feasible. By changing your approach, you will be more likely to see real results this year.
Get Support.
Share your goals and resolutions with others. Find a partner for your journey and allow them to help you reach your goal. Camaraderie makes sticking to your resolution more enjoyable. Checking in with someone periodically will cause you to hold yourself to a higher standard. The subtle self-pressure of not disappointing someone else might be the motivating factor needed for success. Finding a like-minded friend or loved one to join you in your goal can make a huge difference.
Plan for failure.
Those unhealthy or undesired habits that you are trying to change likely took years to develop. Changing them in a matter of days, weeks or months is unrealistic. Be patient with yourself. Understand that working toward your resolution is a process. Even if you make a misstep or two, you can restart and continue the journey toward your goal. Plan to fail but have a plan to get back on track.
Renew Your Motivation.
During the first days of a New Year's resolution confidence and motivation are at peak levels. As time passes, however, the reality of getting up and going to the gym at 6 a.m. or grinding through the inevitable headaches brought on by giving up nicotine sets in. The motivation to keep a New Year's resolution may start to dwindle.
When facing such moments, go back to what you wrote down and remind yourself exactly why you are doing this. Think about what you will gain by achieving your goal. Find sources of inspiration to keep you going when times get difficult.
The yearly ritual of resolution setting doesn't have to be an annual disappointment. Sometimes the difference between success and failure is simply choosing the right goal and the process used to achieve it. Remember to be kind and flexible with yourself and celebrate all your progress and small victories along the way. The end goal certainly matters, but never forget to enjoy the journey.
Jason Jones is reporter and columnist for the Herald-Press.
