My dad doesn’t like cats.
He grew up in Palestine with a father who cared for all kinds of animals and was afraid of none.
Grandaddy always had scratches or scars or band-aids peppering his forearms from animal altercations of various sorts. Like the time the raccoons nested in the fireplace and he blindly poked his arm up the chimney like a noodling fisherman to extricate the furious, biting, spitting and growling critters.
Though I’m pretty certain dad never noodled, he is the one I called when our cat got into my husband’s fishing gear and managed a treble hook in its paw and through its cheek. The cat had run ragged in circles around our basement, allowing no one near. Except for my dad. He patiently waited and gently coaxed and eased him into a carrier so we could reach the vet.
He now has a workshop out back of his house and the cat he calls “Little Girl” follows him in and out. She leaves before he turns on loud tools, comes when he calls and settles beside him when he rests on the back steps.
Though he may not like them, they have found him a likable fellow.
Multiple kittens, premature, diseased, hungry have somehow found their way to the man who doesn’t like cats. They have all somehow ended up far better for it—from the two with cerebellar hyperplasia that had to be nursed from tiny bottles to Little Girl’s litter that needed homes.
Dog people argue that cats are stupid. Personally I think they are smart. They choose carefully who they will approach. And an animal that is toilet trained practically from birth gets my vote every day of the week and twice on Sunday.
The way cats gravitate toward my father only confirms what anyone who knows him already knows.
He is a gentle man.
He is also a gentleman.
He has been a faithful husband for 51 years.
With humility and kindness, he loves well.
He was a top executive for a fortune 70 company.
He also washed my hair in the kitchen sink when I was young and humiliated because someone said I had dandruff.
He served our country on a river boat in Vietnam.
He also rolls around on the floor to play with his grand babies.
He got a hit off Nolan Ryan.
He teaches his grandsons how to swing a bat and throw a ball.
His mom once made him a shirt out of kitchen towels because that was all they had money for.
He would give you the one he now wears if he thought you needed it.
He once told me he was the original Superman.
I believe him.
He loves sacrificially, heroically.
Though his hand now tremors, he works patiently making hundreds of crosses to give away to people who need a little hope. Little Girl keeps a careful eye on him while he works.
He wants people to know they are not alone. He wants them to know a Father’s love.
If you ever have the good fortune to meet my dad, he would tell you that you have it.
He is the kind of father that shows what it is to be kind.
And he might tell you he doesn’t like cats, but you can be sure they like him.
