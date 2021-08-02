Seeing Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Kris Bryant all in different uniforms over the last few days has been a weird experience. I was at Saturday night's White Sox game for the Sun-Times, and even though Craig Kimbrel has only been with the Cubs since 2019, seeing him come out of the bullpen in a White Sox uniform took a little getting used to.
The end of July in every baseball season is a fun reminder that things always change. Sometimes dramatically, like when a team's championship core gets broken up.
It's also a good reminder of how unrealistic it is to expect that things won't constantly be changing around us. I'm a fan of routine and of knowing what to expect, even at times to a level that needs a shock to the system every once in a while.
We learned a couple of days ago that our neighbors are moving, and they are people we have really enjoyed living right next to for the past several years. The kind of people who get our mail when we're out of town, keep an eye on our pets and even take out our garbage when we're on vacation. When they needed it, I shoveled their driveway a couple of times last winter.
The trio of Cubs players who all went on to new teams over the weekend probably represents a kind of change beyond what's typical. Not only have Rizzo, Baez, and Bryant been the backbone of the Cubs franchise for close to a decade, but they were a part of the most significant championship in Chicago sports history.
Watching them play baseball on three different teams is going to take a while to get used to. It doesn't help that all three of them homered in their first games with their new teams. Or maybe it does. That might depend on the kind of people we are.
The way I follow baseball has changed a lot since going to work in sports media several years ago, but there will always be something special in my mind about the mid-2010s Cubs and the guys who changed the face of the franchise. And now they have donned new uniforms, and a chapter of Cubs history is officially over.
These are the kinds of big changes that are inevitable. Sometimes they come with some warning, like months of trade rumors before beloved players are packing up and headed to new cities. And sometimes they just hit you, like good neighbors who will be packing up their house in the next few weeks.
It's necessary change, though. The Cubs aren't the first team to put together a core of likeable players, win big with them, and then move on from them. Look to the 2004 Red Sox, for example. The good news might be that through change, new joys can come. Boston has won the World Series three other times since ending their curse 17 years ago. No team will be loved in Chicago the way the 2016 team was, but if they can win again, there will be plenty of room for a second group of fan favorites.
That's the way I'm trying to look at the changes I'm faced with in my life. I don't always like them, I usually don't want them, but there's a chance for something unexpectedly good to come from them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.