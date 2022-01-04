We're in a season of waiting without end. Of heading toward a finish line that is unseen. Like the world as a whole right now, baseball is in a period of uncertainty. We're just over a month away from when players would normally start reporting to Arizona and Florida for spring training, but the lockout has put all of that on pause.
For those who don't follow this kind of thing too closely, the current collective bargaining agreement - the contract between owners and players, essentially - expired about a month ago without a new one in place. Rather than choosing to let baseball activities continue under the terms of the old deal until a new one is reached, baseball's owners chose to shut everything down.
So we wait. That part I can usually handle, as long as there's a clear end point. Growing up, my family took long car rides to northern Michigan in the summer, and even as a pre-digital anything kid, I could handle it because I knew how long it would take. Ten hours to the lake was doable because I knew it was ten hours.
But imagining it's circa 1990 and I'm headed out in the station wagon with no idea how long the trip will take, that's tough.
I'm not here to write about viruses or pandemics, so I won't, other than to say that the long, drawn-out uncertainty of it all has been one of the bigger challenges personally. In the same way, going forward into a period of not knowing when baseball will resume, if it will start on time, or what it will look like when it does is going to be tough.
But I do find some comfort in knowing that what we're tempted to call unprecedented is usually very precedented. There's an interesting theory presented in a book I think I've mentioned here before called "The Fourth Turning." You can watch a synopsis of it on YouTube, but the basic idea is that we run through cycles throughout history, and they can be broken up into four "turnings". The fourth - what we're in now - is usually a period of difficulty. Think Great Depression/World War 2, The Civil War, and so on.
The good news, according to this theory, is that the first turning that comes when we cycle through after the fourth is usually a period of growth, prosperity, improvement, etc. What that looks like in our current context is hard to picture, but as we head into a new year and do so in a state of general uncertainty, it's been helpful for me to remember that there is at least some precedent for all of this.
We might be bouncing around in the back of the proverbial station wagon with no idea when the drive will end, but at least we're not the first ones to do it.
