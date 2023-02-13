Gentlemen, fellow husbands, fiancées, boyfriends, suitors, we have officially arrived. St. Valentine’s Day is literally upon us. The dreaded, pressure-filled day that spikes the anxiety of even the most even-keeled member of the male species is back. It’s too late to order from Amazon, so you now are left with the dreaded last-minute venture down what remains of the seasonal aisle at Walmart or whatever other venue you choose in hopes of staying out of the doghouse.
We can do this my friends. We have the skills and the technology.
Men’s general dislike of most holidays is a well-documented truth. In fact, a comprehensive list of holidays men enjoy goes like this: Thanksgiving. It involves football and eating and requires little else of the men folk. Unless you decided to try out one of those turkey fryers. That will require some effort. And a fire extinguisher. And a trip to the Urgent Care. Otherwise, men simply have to shout horrible phrases like “I could have caught that with one hand,” while eating a four-layer deep plate of Thanksgiving starches and carbohydrates.
Of course, there are exceptions. A few men out there go to great lengths to dazzle the fairer sex on birthdays, anniversaries and Valentine’s Day.
Don’t be fooled by these men.
They are not doing it to be an amazing husband or boyfriend. They simply want to look better than you or me. The potholder featuring a glass of wine I painstakingly chose for my wife cannot hold a candle to the over-the-water villa in St. Bart’s some guy treated his girlfriend to, and he knows this.
Mr. Don Juan, your man card is in jeopardy of being revoked. If you would just schedule that trip a week later, we could all get through the holiday a little more easily.
May 21 will mark 35 years of marriage for me. That is no testimony to what a great husband I am, but more about what a patient person she is. I have never hit a St. Bart’s home run. My goal is to not be embarrassingly bad, but I’ve done O.K. on occasion. I won’t be specific. That way the love of your life, should she have chosen to read this column all the way through, will be more apt to believe that any positive advances you made were due to your own ideas. You’re welcome.
Let’s get the first Valentine’s Day mistake out of the way right off the bat: Valentine’s Day is a romantic holiday. Your efforts should reflect as much. If you are in the small appliance section at Walmart for Valentine’s Day, you are in the wrong place.
Regardless of how many times she has mentioned how much she would love a new air fryer, even the expensive one with two baskets and the ability to roast a small pig, she does not mean for Valentine’s Day. The romance you feel while standing in the aisle looking at that air fryer is not real. It is a figment of your imagination. She will view it in the same manner she would view a new broom or a big bottle of Fabuloso. Don’t do it.
Buy the air fryer. Put it in the truck. Give it to her a day or two later.
Here is where you need to live gentlemen:
A nice card.
A bottle of her favorite wine.
Dinner at some place where you are required to wear your good shirt and no hat.
Chocolates. Nothing by Hersheys or Nestle. Nice chocolates. In a box.
And flowers.
Flowers can be your ticket to the next level. You know the level. It’s the one where your lady looks at you in a way that says she doesn’t wish she had left you at home. Flowers are magically powerful. They make women feel loved and appreciated, especially if you gave it a little thought.
Anybody can call the flower shop and ask for an arrangement, with the only criteria being the budget. That’s easy. It still works, but it leaves you at the same level as every other guy.
Try this. Think about a flower or a bouquet that says something about her. “I picked these out because they reminded me of that dress you wore the night we met.”
See how easy that was?
A couple of years ago, I bought my wife roses for our anniversary. We’d been married for 33 years. I chose 33 roses. Thirty were yellow and three were red. When I was 16, I thought I had discovered these three stars in a line in the December sky. Turns out I was wrong. It was Orion’s Belt. They’d already been discovered, and I was simply clueless. But I gave the stars to her as a romantic gesture, so that’s what the three red roses were.
She got it immediately.
It was twenty minutes out of my day, but it made her extremely happy. Right up until she saw my credit card bill. But she still gave me an A plus for trying.
Another great idea is to cook for her. Make your specialty. If your specialty is Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, you have an uphill battle. But try to dress it up a bit. Maybe sprinkle some fresh basil on top. Add a few drops of olive oil around it. I’ve seen them do that on Chopped. It seems to work.
Put your creation on the good plates. Set the table. For the uninitiated, the utensils go on the side of the plate with the same number of letters. F-O-R-K goes on the L-E-F-T. S-P-O-O-N goes on the R-I-G-H-T. Same with the K-N-I-F-E. Or you can cheat and lay them all in the center of the plate on a folded napkin. Your choice.
Here is what not to do.
Do not grill some meat and ask her to handle all the side dishes.
Do not finish cooking, eat dinner, then leave the kitchen looking like it was finger painted by a three-year-old.
And please, do not pat yourself on the back for making dinner. She does it every day. You are a rank amateur.
Gentlemen, we can be better than we have been portrayed. The way to keep the one you love is to keep pursuing her like you never caught her. Let Valentine’s Day remind her that she didn’t choose poorly. And enjoy her smile when you get it right.
