Creating anything called “Ultimate Playlist” comes with a 55 gallon drum of apprehension. If you were to gather 100 people in a room, you would likely find 100 different levels of musical preference, so perhaps a better title would be “MY Ultimate Christmas Playlist.” But even if you prefer different versions of these songs, this list will surely keep the mood feeling festive and nostalgic this holiday season.
The list will include both classics and more contemporary choices. It’s inevitable that most selections will have originals and many covers, so there will be ample opportunity to disagree. Ultimately, though, there’s no real reason you can’t have multiple versions of the same song on a lengthy playlist. Also, these selections won’t be numbered. They’re all essential.
Let’s get this holiday party started, shall we?
White Christmas (1942)
May as well start with an iconic classic. Bing Crosby’s classic hit about a picturesque Christmas scene is one of the most popular holiday songs ever. Guinness World Records even named it the best-selling single of all time.
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Judy Garland originally recorded this beautiful song for the musical ‘Meet Me in St. Louis.’ It has since become a classic staple of any holiday season playlist.
Silent Night (1987)
Another classic with hundreds of great versions. My dad loves Stevie Nicks’ version. I love my dad. That’s how it works.
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (1958)
Brenda Lee recorded this holiday favorite when she was only 13 years old. I imagine she had no clue we’d all still be listening to it almost 65 years down the road.
Little Saint Nick (1963)
The Beach Boys took a break from singing about surfing and hot rods to record this awesome classic about Santa and his sleigh.
Christmastime Is Here (1965)
You know it from ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’ You love it because it brings out an entire dump truck load of memories. And it’s just not Christmas without it.
Winter Wonderland (1966)
Dean Martin’s version is my favorite, so I’m going with that one. However, Lowell Mather from the 90’s classic TV show ‘Wings’ getting the words wrong is what I always hear in my head.
“Walking in my winter underwear...” You’re welcome.
Please Come Home for Christmas (1978)
This classic has been covered hundreds of times over the years by artists from almost every genre, but the definitive version was recorded by The Eagles during a break from recording ‘The Long Run’ in 1978.
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (1971)
I’ll be honest, I almost left this one off because I don’t feel like it’s really about Christmas at all. It has, however been adopted as such over the years and has become somewhat of a staple. John Lennon and Yoko Ono recorded this with the Harlem Community Choir as a protest song against the Vietnam War. It’s a beautiful song, but the peak of my enjoyment comes during the chorus as the tone-deaf Yoko Ono warbles along with the choir. I get a chuckle just thinking about it.
All I Want for Christmas Is You (1994)
A lot of people love this holiday staple by Mariah Carey. I am not one of those people. I suffer from tinnitus, and somehow Ms. Carey manages to reach notes that merge with the ringing in my ears which causes major issues with my brain. It’s science. It’s also a better explanation than “I just don’t like it.”
For what it’s worth, Kelly Clarkson also does a version. It hurts my brain much less.
Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy (1977)
I was 11 when I saw the original airing of ‘Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas.’ Even at that age I remember thinking the pairing of Bing Crosby and David Bowie was the strangest thing I’d ever seen. I also thought it would never work. I was wrong. The unlikely duo presented the world with a stunningly beautiful Christmas offering. Sadly, it was was one of the last recordings Crosby made before his passing.
Wonderful Christmastime (1980)
While John Lennon set out to write a protest song, another Beatle went for the happier part of the Christmas season. Paul McCartney wrote his about the good vibes of Christmas.
Last Christmas (1984)
Yes, a WHAM! Song is on my list. I dig it.
Believe (2004)
Josh Groban recorded this stunning Christmas ballad for ‘The Polar Express.’ It has an inspiring message we all need to hear now and again.
Mele Kelikimaka (Merry Christmas) (1950)
Bing Crosby hits the list again to remind us that "Mele Kelikimaka" is Hawaii's way to say "Merry Christmas to you."
It also reminds me of Cousin Eddie on a diving board in a Speedo.
Jingle Bells (1966)
Every list needs more Dean Martin so I’m going with his version.
Sleigh Ride (1958)
You really can’t go wrong with anything by Johnny Mathis. This is from his first Christmas album ever. He would go on to release a total of six throughout his career.
I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2011)
Another classic with many many covers. My son is a huge Michael Buble’ fan, so I’m choosing this one. Merry Christmas Buddy!
Carol of the Bells (2008)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra is another can’t-miss artist for holiday listening. This rendition of a classic is among their best.
Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane) (1947)
Few other songs get kids as excited to see old St. Nick than Gene Autry's classic staple.
Feliz Navidad (1970)
Everyone knows how to say Merry Christmas in Spanish thanks to this classic penned by Puerto Rican musician and composer José Feliciano.
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)
Andy Williams put to words the thing we already knew.
Do They Know It's Christmas (1984)
Those of us who grew up in the 80s remember this MTV regular. British supergroup Band Aid recorded this Christmas song as a benefit single to combat famine in Ethiopia. It features mega stars including Duran Duran, Phil Collins, Sting, and Boy George.
Blue Christmas (1957)
Elvis. If anybody else ever covered this classic, I never heard it. Don’t want to either.
The Christmas Song (1946)
Let’s close this list with what may be the perfect holiday mood setter. "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire." You know you’ve arrived when your Christmas song barely even needs a name. Nat King Cole’s classic was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1974.
There you have it. A playlist sure to keep the festive nature of the season rolling. As with any list or rankings, everything is subjective and true perfection is never achieved. Choose whatever you enjoy most and play as many versions as your heart desires. There are no wrong answers as long as you keep the music going.
