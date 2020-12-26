After the presidential election, I have heard a lot of people say they are leaving Facebook. I also hear a lot of people grumble about the pits and pitfalls of social media. Yes, there are trolls, misinformation and plenty of people who utilize it for the wrong reasons, like stalking and cyberbullying. But for me, the good far outweighs the bad, especially during the COVID pandemic and the holidays while we continue to practice social distancing.
Point and case: I have this friend I met in fourth grade that I adventure with daily through social media and special apps. In fact, yesterday I watched her ‘like a kid at Christmas’ sculpt her hedges with a new hedge cutter, proudly proclaiming, ‘Look at me, I’m a hedge sculptor.’ It was one of the best moments of my day.
Leta Appleton Thurmon has always been effervescent; bubbly with life, laughter and mischief. She approaches everything with wide-eyed wonder. She inspires me to live in the moment, every moment, of every day of my life.
Leta moved to Grapeland when we were in the fourth grade. She arrived at my church one winter Sunday. I was so excited to have a pretty new friend. I went to school and told everyone about her and that she would be coming to school that day. When she didn’t arrive at the beginning of the day, my classmates thought I had made her up, but they had to eat their words when she finally appeared. Since that day, I have considered Leta one of my dearest friends. We have laughed, cried and shared a lot of life together.
Leta moved with her family to Alvin our first year of high school. Like many friends separated by the miles, we weren’t as close as we once were, but we were there for all the major moments, like weddings, baby showers, funerals and Grapeland’s annual Peanut Festival – which neither of us ever misses, well until this year’s COVID-19 pandemic cancelled it.
Facebook, Instagram and Snap Chat really have brought us back to sharing our daily lives once again.
The mother of a motocross rider, Leta travels extensively across the U.S. with her son, Currin and his friends. Her beautiful daughter, Bailey, who is in college and learning to create specialty cakes, keeps us in stitches with impersonations and her hysterical antics.
I’m always impressed with how Leta balances work, daily chores at home and fun. From laughing through her work day and taking care of things around her ranch, to driving cross country supporting her son as he pursues his dream, she shares her daily life that is anything but mundane. For instance, the summer months she shares snakes in the office, snakes in the house, snakes at the dock on the pond, laughing through every moment. The adventures of this modern day gypsy don’t stop there. When she’s not on the road, she ridin’ the river, visiting family, attending concerts with friends, hosting wedding and baby showers, family birthday parties and as Matthew McConaughey would say, just ‘L-I-V-I-N.’
It’s because of Snap Chat, Facebook and Instagram, we are connected like we were as teens. I’m eternally grateful for their creators, because otherwise, I’d be missing out on really sharing life with one of the most precious people I’ve ever met.
In fact, there are lots of people that I stay connected with on these medias, that I would otherwise have lost track of. Our interactions would be “in-passing” and lack the depth of what I now have with my friends through social media sharing. I also have a cousin with three little girls whose childhood I would be missing if not through the magic of social media.
I have also met new friends and acquaintances through them and often utilize them to get in touch with people for work.
Sure, there are people who aren’t using the medium for the right reasons, who troll and attack and are energy drains. There’s lots of misinformation out there. But for me, the good far outweighs the bad.
