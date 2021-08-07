It was the annual village foot race. The contestants included young and old, skinny and plump, boys and girls, women and men; even half a dozen dogs. The little cannon was fired with a bang and a billow—and they were off!
The course went down the hill, around the big corn field, past the lake, through the woods and back to the start. It didn’t take long for things to become clear. The children who shot out ahead were like rabbits, jumping and shouting and laughing as they ran. They played more than they raced and didn’t focus at all on the course, but on the fun. Then they got tired and slowed down to a walk. Mothers and others stopped to tend them and the dogs got bored or distracted and wandered off.
Of course, the butcher and the baker were entirely too overweight and out of shape to last much more than a hundred yards and fell to one side gasping for air, laughing and wheezing. Some of the older children still in the race flew by. But they too faltered after a while. Their stamina just wasn’t up to the hills and twists and turns and so, red faced, they fell back one by one.
Far in the lead, it was plain who the athletes were. A small group of them stretched out and put more and more distance between themselves and the other villagers. Gradually, the remaining contestants fell to walking the course or turned back to see who would win this year.
Once again, the winner was “Flash Fredrickson.” Flash was long legged and slim, well trained, and had the desire and determination to defend his title. Everyone cheered. Flash got his garland and went to the stands to watch the finish line. It took a while to get everyone around who wanted to complete the course. Eventually, only Old Pete was left, bringing up the rear. With his long white beard and bowed legs, Pete looked like his nickname. He smiled as he crossed the finish line to the cheers of the crowd. They cheered because he finished the race, no matter that he was last. Many of the others never made it halfway. Hurray for Pete! Now the real celebration could begin. It would last the whole day and half the night.
The baker had made pies and cakes and little wieners wrapped up in dough. The butcher offered smoked bbq and turkey legs. Pleasant smells drew crowds to his and other’s stands. The candlestick maker lit candles in lanterns all over town and by their warm glow, folks danced and participated in every sort of event. Children played at games of skill and chance, ate lots of candy and listened to tales told by Old Pete of a time when their grandparents were little boys and girls themselves. A good time was had by all.
Each villager contributed something to the festivities according to their talent or desire, whether food or games or prizes or whatever. All were happy; that is all but for little Johnny Doodlebug. Johnny was off by himself crying, hot tears streaking his little face. A hush fell over the crowd when he was discovered in such an unhappy state. Someone asked what was the matter.
He balled up his fists and exclaimed: “It’s not fair!”
“Why, what’s not fair?” asked another.
“I didn’t win the race, I didn’t get a prize! It’s not fair!”
Well! This was rare, not unheard of, but rare. Everyone was welcome to enter the race. Everyone started out the same but not everyone could win.
Old Pete sat Johnny on his knee and folks gathered around to hear what he would say: “Sonny, I won once upon a time, but now I usually come in last. That’s because I’m too old and you are a little too young. But cheer up! Let’s find out where you excel, where you do well.” The boy shrugged his shoulders. “What does your Mother say?”
“Mother says I should do my share of the chores and not make excuses.”
“Your father?”
“Father says if I don’t quit fibbing, my nose will grow like Pinocchio.”
“Well, how are your grades at school?”
Johnny frowned and replied: “Teacher says I mustn’t copy off other’s tests. That’s taking credit for what someone else did.”
Old Pete thought about it all for a moment, hand on his chin and furrowed brow. What could he say to encourage a lad with credentials like that? At last, the old man smiled and with a flourish announced: “Why it’s as plain as day to me! You have all the makings of a congressman, maybe even a senator!”
The crowd roared, and little Johnny went marching home with a grin on his face, chest out and arms swinging. Near as I can tell.
