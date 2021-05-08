One day you wake up and there are no more. There is a last time for everything.
Mother’s Day is a day of no mores for me.
My mother passed away eight years ago on April 20, 2013.
My mother was so many things, including a great gift giver. It was fun to try to purchase her a perfect gift in return. I loved her. I wanted to show her how much she meant to me. I wanted her to to be pleased with her present and enjoy it. I would spend countless hours thinking and planning what I would get her each year that would outdo last years gift. Something that would be meaningful and lasting.
Now, my best gift to her is making sure she has pretty flowers on her grave throughout the year. Winter, spring, summer, fall and something special for Christmas. You might not think that silk flowers take all that much thought or planning, but not so for the daughter of Kathleen Lockey. Not just any flowers will do. She did not care for sunflowers or tulips. You would not put out roses for fall and she would not like anything gaudy or over-the-top.
It’s not really about the flowers though.
It’s about continuing to honor my mother and doing something that would make her happy.
Before she died, I never really thought about there being no more Mother’s Days, or that it would bother me. Now, I’m often envious of those who get to celebrate their mom’s with a day of pedicures and shopping, pretty flowers or a fancy lunch in a restaurant.
I can’t tell you what I would give to see her face light up one more time, or hear her laughter.
Eight years after her death I can tell you that 37 years with her wasn’t enough time. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t have a question for her. There’s always something I need her advice on.
Now there are conversations that I can only have with her in my heart. There will never be another ‘I love you,’ said to her or from her.
This Mother’s Day, and every other day of the year, I hope you will cherish your mother.
Because we often think there is more time, but one day, there is no more.
