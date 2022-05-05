I learned a lesson about mothers as a young man that stuck with me. Oddly enough, there were no mothers present when I had this awakening. Fortunately, having no moms around at that moment wasn’t a requirement to have it burned into my memory.
In December of 1987, I boarded a bus to South Carolina and was unceremoniously deposited at the Reception Battalion at Fort Jackson Army Base. Over the next week or so I, along with a couple hundred other young gentlemen who had signed the dotted line, learned how to walk in step, how to properly make a bunk, how to keep our faces close to the plate while we ate, received a clipper cut with no guard, and received our entire new wardrobe, complete with two sets of boots which we were taught to keep highly shined.
We really thought we were in basic training. We were not.
One afternoon we were ordered to pack all our new gear and fall in to formation under a large outdoor pavilion. We stood there for what felt like an hour, waiting and wondering what amazing experience we were about to enjoy. Eventually a line of buses pulled up about 30 yards from our formation. The doors flew open and we were called to attention. I thought, “Cool, our ride is here,” with no clue as to where those buses might be headed.
My thought bubble was burst when they exited the buses.
For the past week, we’d been ushered about by several sergeants. They could be gruff on occasion, but generally they were pretty even-keeled. They even smiled when telling one or two of the recruits things like “You’re gonna be a superstar private!” The men headed our way were not like these sergeants. Not at all. These were Drill Sergeants.
To make a long story short, and to tie this anecdote to the subject at hand, we ended up at Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment. I was assigned to the 4th Platoon. As I was quickly gathering my duffel bags to run toward another line of nervous young men who, like me, could not come up with a correct answer to save their lives, I heard a recruit break down. He was a big kid, probably 18 or 19, and he’d reached the end of his piece of rope. He cried.
A massive Drill Sergeant quickly approached him and asked him what his major malfunction was, followed by the words “Do you need your momma? Good! Because I’m your momma now!”
Those words snapped me out of my frenzy and carried me through the next eights weeks with a much greater perspective. Sounds strange, but the next thought in my head following that Drill Sergeant’s declaration was “No you’re not. There’s only one momma.”
I also thought, “If that young man’s momma was here right now she’d take a stick to your nasty carcass.”
The Waterboy would be proud.
One momma. And I mean that in the sense that all mommas are the one momma. Nobody else could have accomplished what my mom did, and I believe it’s that way for most everybody. Mommas, Moms, Mothers… they are, many times, the only constant we have, and they deserve to be held up and displayed like the precious works of art that they are.
They aren’t perfect by worldly standards, but to a kid trying to find his way, his or her mother is the compass. Hers is the first voice that pops into a wondering, or wandering, mind when navigating this world becomes a challenge. Hers is the magnet that draws us home when we’ve been gone too long. Hers is the fried chicken, meat loaf, lasagna, pot roast and pie that says “Aaaaaahh… this is home.”
There are the inevitable potholes. For instance, I do not have the ability to hold a straight face when I disapprove or disagree with something or someone. The DNA I inherited from my mom causes my face to contort into an expression that says “I’ve got something to say about that,” even when I had no intention of doing so, and meant to ‘go along to get along.’ Occasionally it’s a blessing. Most days it’s a curse. But every day it’s a piece of my mom that I get to keep with me. I wouldn’t change that.
Being a father gave me a much better perspective on what it means to be a mother. I was there while my beautiful wife delivered my two children via natural childbirth with no drugs at all. She had decided that the drugs that might have made her experience less painful might also be harmful to her kids.
Me? I would have done that differently. Heck, we could have made more kids. Why pass up the good stuff? This is fatherhood. Mom does the heavy lifting. Dad points out how he’s raising such fine kids. Now… who has the remote?
She saw things differently, however, and I was able to witness firsthand the selfless sacrifice that she knew would be a part of parenthood. She was, and still is, amazing, and I’m pretty sure I couldn’t have done all she did. Living long enough opens up a vast amount of things we missed as kids. Understanding and appreciating my own mom hits me daily like wave after wave hitting the beach.
My mom is still a big part of my life. Despite the aforementioned ‘disapproval face’ which I inherited, she no longer lectures me on making good choices. Nor does she remind me that Jesus sees me when I act a fool. She knows that I know. Now she bakes a pie and invites me to come have a slice. We might sit for hours discussing the world and its ups and downs, but we inevitably laugh. We laugh a lot, and I go back for another slice of pie.
George Strait said “I ain’t here for a long time. I’m here for a good time.” If you are blessed, as I am, to still have your mom, call her as often as you can, listen to her as long as she wants to talk, and tell her you love her. If your mom has passed on, make time to think about her and embrace the love and good times she gave you.
And if you are a mom, thank you so much. Happy Mother’s Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.