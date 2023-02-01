Though we have only finished the second full week of the 88th legislative session and weather has all but stalled the third, my office is hard at work filing bills that will protect the conservative values of rural East Texas. There is a lot of excitement at the Capitol as we believe this will be another session championing Republican ideals. We continue to meet with constituents and groups who make time to come and see us. We thoroughly enjoy meeting new people, particularly those in the new portions of our district, and reconnecting with our old friends and colleagues.
HB 1075, protecting Texas farm land
While much attention has been drawn to SB 147 filed by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, HB 1075 is the House effort to protect Texas agricultural lands from foreign ownership. My bill seeks to protect our farmers and ranchers, and ultimately, our food and fiber supply.
HB 1075 is designed to keep the land which is already designated as agricultural land, according to tax code, out of the hands of foreign investors who may not have our best interests at heart.
In its 2021 report, the US Department of Agriculture revealed that over 40 million acres of agriculture land in the US is owned by foreign nations and investors. At its current pace, this will accelerate to an average of 2.2 million acres a year.
My colleague, Representative Angie Chen Button, is supporting this bill. Her personal experience from living in communist China gives her a unique insight into this topic. She also believes this legislation will keep Texas both safe and prosperous.
HB 1607, eliminating CRT in higher education
This week I also filed HB 1607 which will prevent Texas institutions of higher learning from teaching Critical Race Theory. Last session we were able to pass legislation to keep radical curriculum out of our K-12 schools. Now we are working to take the next logical step--making sure curriculum in colleges and universities do not perpetuate this same progressive indoctrination. Institutions of higher learning that do not choose to comply will be ineligible to receive state funds. I cannot overstate this: We must work to protect our students.
Water Caucus
With a history of working to protect our state's natural resources in my time on the Natural Resources Committee, I am excited about joining the newly-formed, bipartisan water caucus: the Texas House Water Caucus.
Our group, which currently has around 50 members, will be led by Rep. Tracy King and will focus on making sure state lawmakers are well aware of ongoing water security issues. Knowing we continue to have averages of over 1,100 people per day moving into Texas, it only becomes more critical to ensure we have the resources necessary to meet the demands of our citizens.
Our state is plagued by aging infrastructure. Much of that is in rural communities where the resources for repair and improvement are often limited at best. Solutions are urgently needed.
On January 25, I participated in a panel regarding policy issues involving water as part of the 2023 Water for Texas Conference in Austin. Not only are we making people aware of the looming issue, we are coming up with creative strategies to meet the challenges ahead. We discussed creating revolving funds, work on flood mitigation, public and private partnerships and desalination options.
Be on the lookout: The Lieutenant Governor gave out committee assignments in the Senate and soon Speaker Dade Phelan will be handing out committee assignments in the House. Congratulations to my friend and colleague, Sen. Robert Nichols on being named chair of the Transportation Committee. Representatives are looking forward to their assignments and beginning work to get their bills moving towards becoming effective legislation. Things are no different in our office. I have now filed 14 bills with more to come.
As always, do not hesitate to reach out to our office in Austin or our district office in Palestine.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.