On Saturday mornings in my YMCA weightlifting class all I can think of is Spongebob Squarepants lifting weights that are actually only stuffed animals on the ends of his weight bar.
He struggles nonetheless.
His friend, Sandy Cheeks, attempts to show him what it means to really work out.
Following his Sandy-led work out, he lays in bed moaning with his muscles throbbing and laments “this working out thing isn’t working out.”
My sentiments exactly.
The over zealous instructor at the Y does a lot of yelling. Into a microphone. Over loud music. And expects yelling and counting down reps in return. Did I mention on Saturday morning?
Is this a sacrifice I am willing to make?
Pros: I flex a lot for my kids. I can do push ups now. I feel stronger, healthier. I get to spend time with my cousin who holds me accountable.
Cons: Giving up Saturday mornings. The yelling. The pain. The fatigue. The soreness. My weight bar looks like Spongebob’s (compared to everyone else’s) with the equivalent of stuffed animals on the end. It is painful. It takes a lot out of me. There is yelling—on Saturday mornings.
I tell myself I am not going to go. Then I regret it, dare I say, miss it.
Apparently my subconscious decision is that the rewards are enough for me to continue.
Stewing on the cost versus the benefit, I realize most of life is like this.
The things we appreciate most in the end are the things that required the most sacrifice.
The hardest things I have ever done meant the greatest investment of time, of talent, of me.
Really, it can be said the same in reverse.
Rarely do things of true value come easy.
They require sacrifice.
The greater the value, the greater the sacrifice.
Give up Saturday morning, endure the pain of the loud hour and I know I gain strength from it. Though frequently unwilling, the suffering produces endurance. The endurance, perhaps, character.
It holds true well beyond the physical demands of a weight lifting class.
One of my favorite writers spelled out her method of success—sitting in front of a typewriter for three hours every morning, whether or not inspiration and words would come. It was a sacrifice that yielded brilliant writing that touched generations.
The best athletes, the virtuosos, the family doctor, the local teacher. They know what is required and it is not easy.
Parents would say the same, what is required seems more than possible.
The five human beings whose lives are of upmost importance to me have required more than I ever thought capable of giving.
It was the literal substituting my life for theirs—giving up my physical body, my mental musings, my spiritual longings. All of me has had to be relinquished.
From hosting their physical bodies in my own to getting their physical bodies out of my own to teaching, training, wiping, disciplining, praying, laughing, crying, wringing hands, celebrating, vomiting, cleaning, screaming, whispering, loving.
It required all of my life.
But it is a willing exchange.
They are relationships like no other.
Rarely do relationships of value come easy.
Abraham Lincoln said, “I don’t like that man. I must get to know him better.”
A cursory knowledge of another human life can easily result in dislike, a dismissive relegation to acquaintance.
My husband and I frequently laugh and chastise ourselves for this.
We consider ourselves prickly people. It’s easier not to invest beyond the initial dislike—sacrifice of our time, our preferences, of ourselves is required and it’s easier to just, not.
Like the weight bar with teddy bears, we develop no strength in this endeavor.
I think this is why and how we as people divide so wide over everything political and beyond—why we do not have the civility required. It is an underdeveloped muscle.
We broad stroke the opposition and we yell loud to ensure our way is known, to ensure someone hears us over the loud music of the world.
Life is easier when we marginalize others by way of sweeping generalizations.
It is easier to group people together, dismiss a view, than to know a person and understand their view or even why they hold it.
It is easier to be loud than to listen for listening happens little. (We may hear, but rarely listen.)
Listening requires giving up our time, our view, our experience for that of another.
You must think more of the other person than of yourself. It requires the humility found in sacrifice.
It’s a kind of death and you have to be strong enough.
It yields a healthier life.
The results mean more.
