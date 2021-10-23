Newton’s law teaches that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. When a bullet is fired, the explosion forces the bullet forward and the gun backwards, kicking against the shoulder. When we take off in a car or a boat or an airplane, we feel ourselves being pushed back in our seats at first. When it all catches up we are said to be in equilibrium. As children, we did experiments to prove or disprove this theory. My brothers and I were scientists of a sort, and the amazing part is not what we discovered but that we survived to adulthood. I remember riding in the bed of Dad’s pickup as we traveled our neighborhood streets with the tailgate down and legs dangling. I know this sounds like child negligence of the first order, but it was a fairly common occurrence back in the day when children were overstocked and cheap. Out on the main road, we were safety conscious enough to close the tailgate and hang our heads over the sides like hound dogs or stand up and watch the world coming at us over the cab.
We were convinced for a time if one of us were to hop out, we would stop immediately in our tracks, and could then walk from there. We did not know who Issac Newton was or understand the word inertia but we did learn its effects. When you bail out the back of a pickup doing over 20 mph, it tends to induce a spectacular series of cartwheels and atmospheric tumbling and shouting that is relatively hard to control. Afterwards, the brave experimenter cannot expect to look, feel, or speak the same for a good while. But he will know the definition of inertia by heart.
Another experiment was this: We tossed a baseball up in the air in the backseat of the family car as we went flying down I-45 to our Little League games. It seemed to us the ball, free of the car’s mass and speed, should drop backwards and land behind us, rather than fall straight down. We could never figure out why it didn’t; not knowing that the car, baseball, four brothers and a mom were all doing seventy-five miles an hour together. I do recall my older brother smugly telling us the earth was spinning at 1000 miles an hour down at the equator. This made us dizzy just thinking about it. Little brother challenged the notion and said it was a made up number. He felt we would all be hanging on to the armrests and flapping like flags in a hurricane if we were actually doing 1000 mph down the freeway. Middle brother corrected him, saying it was really 1075 mph, adding in the speed of our 1961 Ford Galaxy 500. I postulated that we might only be making 925 mph if we were going against the grain, so to speak. Then we engaged in a long and spirited discourse on which way the earth was turning, and later, why we didn’t go flying off into space. Big brother cut in and told us gravity was what held us in our seats. But we arrived at the ballpark about then and flew out the doors laughing and shouting. I remember little brother hollering out how he was gone looking for a hotdog and gravity couldn’t stop him.
I know an adult type fellow who also thinks on these subjects. He believes water levels of the world are a little higher on the east coasts than west. As viewed from above the North Star, earth rotates counter clockwise, or eastward. We see the sun rise in the East each morning then rotate onward until it sets behind us in the West. (It’s not really setting. We are just headed east.) Therefore, according to my friend’s thinking, all the oceans of the world lag behind as the earth spins eastward, making the water deeper at the shoreline in Florida than in Naples. I barely get that in my head as he explains it, but that’s his contention. What my scientific minded friend fails to consider is that for several billion years now, everything on earth has been going at the same speed and long since settled into the equilibrium of relative motion, same as four brothers in a car. I don’t think he believes me. Well there you go. Scientific types will tell your weather patterns are affected by the spin. And they will say that at birth, it is entirely likely a newborn can sense the general rotation of the earth. I am inclined to agree. I have known folks who thought the world revolved around them and even dated a couple before I found true love. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.