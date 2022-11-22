Thanksgiving is almost here, and Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving) shoppers are gearing up for some serious bargain-hunting. According to a September 2022 poll conducted by NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics, 45% of holiday shoppers say they are likely to browse and buy in stores this Black Friday. And with pandemic restrictions lifted, foot traffic has increased. In fact, brick-and-mortar retail is expected to surge in sales 7.2% year totaling approximately $1.7 trillion. Better Business Bureau (BBB) reminds consumers that in order to have a pleasant Black Friday shopping experience, plan ahead and start early.
“Although inflation and higher prices are top of mind this holiday season, in-store traffic is expected to be high this Black Friday,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB in Central East Texas said. “So, plan on getting up early to get the best deals and to make sure items are in stock.”
BBB offers the following advice to save time and money this Black Friday:
Start early. Many retailers have already posted their Black Friday deals. This makes it easier to plan ahead and have a strategy. Check Black Friday store hours and sales ahead of time. Certain stores may also offer discounts or deals during different times.
Plan ahead. This includes making a shopping list and creating a budget to help avoid impulse purchases. It also means doing your research. Read product reviews, check out bbb.org for Business Profiles and customer reviews to make sure you are purchasing from a reputable company.
Download the retailer’s app on your phone. Downloading the store’s app can save you time from looking through ad after ad in newspapers or online. Some stores may even give you coupons for simply downloading their app. Use of the app can also help organize your shopping lists and even point out the newest products. In addition, some apps show you the products found in the store, their locations and certain products have moved for Black Friday.
Consider different payment options. Does your credit card offer a rewards or cash-back program? If so, you may have either accumulated points enough to redeem them for gift cards or to redeem at various retailers. If you haven’t earned enough points on one of these cards, you might use them during the holiday season and redeem the points you’ve accumulated later. Keep in mind, to get the most benefit, pay off the card to avoid accruing interest.
Consider using price tracker applications. These applications will apply coupon codes automatically to your cart at checkout when you shop online. Should you use these apps, however, it is very important to use strong passwords and multi-factor authentication.
Remember is that holiday shopping should be fun. Expect long lines and crowded stores, and try to enjoy the experience. Happy shopping!
For more advice on staying safe this holiday season or to share your experience with a business, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, call BBB at (903) 581-5704 or report it via BBB Scam Tracker.
The Better Business Bureau is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information. There are over 100 local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central East Texas, which was founded in 1985 and serves 19 counties
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.