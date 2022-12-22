Question: Any tips for visiting my grandmother who was recently diagnosed with dementia?
Answer: When preparing, consider these things
1. More than one or two visitors at a time can be overwhelming.
2. Keep the environment as calm as possible. Turn off loud music or TV. Distractions are difficult for everyone, especially people living with dementia.
3. Visits should be scheduled at times that you know are mostly likely to be enjoyable for your person…if there is a time they like to nap, or watch a favorite TV show, or even a time when they typically get anxious (sundowning.)
When you arrive:
• Remind the person who you are. “Hi Grandma, I am your granddaughter Susan.”
• Allow time for your words to be processed and be patient if extra time is needed to answer a question (again, simple questions only.)
• Questions should be open ended with no correct or incorrect answers.
• Meet them where they are… you cannot force someone with dementia to enter your reality or to necessarily meet your needs. Appreciate the precious time you still have together.
• Talk about the past. Many people with short term memory loss still have a good grip on long ago memories!
You don’t want to leave your holiday visit with regret. Regret that you weren’t more patient, more empathetic, more loving. Prepare yourself to be the best you can be for someone you have loved and who has loved you for most of your life!
About the author: Andrea Ivins is a Community Educator for the Alzheimer’s Association as well as the Sales Director at Brookdale Senior Living in Palestine, TX. To submit a question for future articles, please contact the author at aivins@brookdale.com or 903-948-7367
