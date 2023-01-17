Question: Can I try out an assisted living community before I commit?
Answer: Some assisted living communities offer trial stays where seniors can experience what it is like to live at the community before deciding to move in. Trial stays are an excellent way to test a community to see if it meets your family’s needs. You can taste the food, get a feel for the other residents’ personalities, attend some events, and generally decide if the community is right for you. The main difference between a trial stay and a short-term stay is that for a trial stay, many communities may charge a flat rate and offer a select number of days during which the senior may visit.
One of the main benefits of short-term assisted living is that it allows caregivers the flexibility to take time off on their terms. Whether the need a day to attend their own medical appoints, are planning a week of vacation, or they need an extended break from caregiving to recover from a medical procedure, with a short-term assisted living arrangement, you will have peace of mind knowing you or your loved one is receiving the care they need.
Short-term assisted living can also help seniors transition back into their homes after hospitalization or injury. This is an excellent option if your loved one has been discharged from the hospital but they don’t feel quite ready to return to their own home.
Andrea Ivins is a Community Educator for the Alzheimer’s Association as well as the Sales Director at Brookdale Senior Living in Palestine, TX. To submit a question for future articles, please contact the author at aivins@brookdale.com or 903-948-7367.
