My mother-in-law once told me that when there is an emergency, she is calm and collected.
She described how her breathing slows, her heart rate comes down and she evaluates what is going on so she can make a logical decision.
Polar opposites, no doubt.
The time my husband’s ankle was protruding from his skin, I can assure you my breathing did not slow and neither did my heart rate.
My apple watch, however, regularly tells me to breathe.
Prior to the start of a Texas A&M and Ole Miss football game in Oxford, my watch warned me about my heart rate.
My husband chides when one of our children is injured.
I have no poker face.
“Chill” has probably never been used to describe me, but often uttered as a suggestion.
He has explained, particularly when the kids were younger, they would look to me to see how to react. My inability to stave off an emotional response has been blamed for further tears associated with an injury.
While I have refused to take the fall, pun intended, for this, I see that it may have some truth.
I have always been the teary-eyed type. It is like an unconscious reflex. Happy, excited, sad, angry, scared—all these emotions bring tears. I get angry thinking about it. I try to keep it from happening.
Away from my desk for only a short while one day this week, I returned to see two texts and two missed calls from my husband.
We keep in regular contact so a couple of texts is not unusual, but as I was at work the additional missed calls sent up the antenna.
The second text read, “important if you have a minute.”
This is from the man who was calming those around him when his bone was out. This is the guy who called me one late afternoon and said I might want to meet him at urgent care. Nearly a dozen stitches in the emergency room and $3500 later his face was repaired.
He’s the guy who reaches for superglue shortly after I hear the circular saw stop short—and buzz like it’s malfunctioning. He didn’t think he needed stitches. Superglue was used on battlefields to close wounds he explained.
He must have gotten that gene from his mom.
The return call found his calm voice on the other end of the line mentioning he’d called the doctor’s office and not yet gotten clarification if he needed to take my youngest to the ER.
He carefully, slowly described his injuries from the bicycle accident, including the cut above the eye that prompted the doctor call.
His follow up text included a photo that I didn’t see until after I showed up at home.
He had my son in our room laid out on the bed and was still cleaning out wounds from the bike wreck. Somehow he’d managed knee, hip, stomach, shoulder, wrist and eye injury. He smiled at me faintly and I grinned back—determined.
Looking away for a second, my husband gave me directions to help.
I looked back and smiled and fulfilled my duties.
My husband relayed the story of the accident and the way my son had come through the back door with just a few groans, bragging that our son didn’t cry.
My son said maybe a little right when it happened. Regardless I was not there to prompt more tears.
I was proud of him.
Heading back to work I realized I was also proud of myself. I had refrained from tearing up as well.
