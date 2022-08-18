Each time I've returned to my hometown located in Western Illinois, I've found myself in a perpetual tug-of-war. A large part of me wants to come home to friends and family, and say goodbye to Texas, which has been more than hospitable for the last seven years. However, it doesn't take long for reality to set in when temperatures begin to swing. Cool nights foreshadow the harsh winter to come.
Eventually, Illinois will permanently welcome me home to a small piece of ground next to those who share my last name. As I reflected during a recent trip, I concluded that it's more than the climate which is keeping me away.
As I've stated many times both in person and in print, the political environment in Illinois is poisonous. Although not reserved for a particular party, the cause of the putrid stench can be traced to a wholesale lack of integrity.
I was disheartened to find that the Rock Island County, Illinois Republican Party had elected a Chairman with criminal arrests in his past, and a Vice Chair who has served six years in federal prison for a scheme to sell unlicensed drugs.
Dubbed "a 21st Century Snake Oil salesman" during a 60 Minutes news program which aired in early 2010, Lawrence Stowe was heard and seen on hidden camera offering false hope of a treatment or cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and other neurological diseases, in exchange for money.
Individuals were taken advantage of by those in leadership positions in the local Republican Party. This November and for elections to come, I ask that voters who still put decency above party perform background checks and basic Google searches because those involved in candidate recruitment and vetting obviously failed to complete this basic task.
According to an Aug. 9 article in the Quad City Times, many Rock Island County Republicans wouldn't go on record citing potential damage to the party if they spoke out about their concerns.
As a former Precinct Committeeman in the Hampton 14 Precinct, let me say something it appears none have the courage to say.
Allowing these two inside the door of any organization let alone allowing them to hold leadership positions in a political party is a disgrace to those who worked for decades to provide Western Illinois voters with choices they would be proud to support and able to trust.
It appears, the inmates are now literally running the asylum.
Go ahead, quote me.
This isn't sour grapes or retaliation for the past. It's not about proving a point, or hoping a group I worked for fails without me. I hope the Rock Island County Republican Executive Committee members evaluate their position and change course, but at this point the organization may be beyond repair.
The majority of the people in my home area are tremendous and willing to help a neighbor without expectation. Still, I return to Texas happy to avoid a tug-of-war between snake oil salesmen, and the distracting, ineffective, carnival barkers, who enable them.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year. Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
