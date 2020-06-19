Life is an ever-changing evolution. It is inevitable. You can direct this evolution. People say that you come into this life predestined for a certain future. I do not agree. I believe that you control what your future holds. You have the ability to be, do and have everything that you want in your life. Nothing and no one can stop you if you truly want this and are dedicated to making it happen.
Your life is exactly what you have allowed it to be. If you do not direct it, it will flow with the ebbs and tides. What you think about, you will inevitably become. The things that happen in your life, good or bad, you allowed into your life. This may sound harsh, because somethings in our lives seem to have been out of our control. You may be thinking about an instance that you say, “I did not attract that into my life and I did not allow those things to happen.” Whether directly or indirectly, the things that you did or didn’t do is what attracted that into your life. You see the way you think, the things you do, how you feel become the experiences in your life. At the same time, the things you avoid, or do not do also create momentum when left unattended.
Take for instance, the parent who does not discipline or teach a child the way they should respect and conduct themselves. I am sure you have all seen one of those children that you wonder why the parent doesn’t say or do something to correct them. As this child grows older, the manner in which the child acts, becomes stronger and more unruly. The path that this child is on is one that will create problems for them in the future but is one that creates problems now, for the parents. Later these parents will say something to the effect of, “I just don’t know what happened to this child.” It was not what happened but what did not happen.
If you are not happy with your life, you can change it, you simply must change what you think about, the actions you take and the way you feel. Sounds easy, I know but it is possible.
Zig Ziglar said, “You are who you are and what you are because of what has gone into your mind. You can change who you are and what you are by changing what goes into your mind.”
What you think about becomes how you feel and how you feel determines the actions you will or will not take. Ultimately, if you want positive change in your life, create positive thoughts for yourself. Fill your mind with those things that make you feel good, happy, joyous and watch your life begin to take on those changes.
You can be, do and have everything in life that you want. One question I ask myself when considering if it is something productive for me is this, “Is this bringing me closer to or further from what I want?” It always helps me to make a better decision. Those decisions bring me closer to everything I want in my life. It will do the same for you.
Turn your thoughts into the things that you desire, by thinking them more often and truly feeling what it feels like to have it. Now go create your life!
