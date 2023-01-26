Friday will mark the 50th anniversary of the Paris Accord. On Jan. 27, 1973, representatives from he Democratic Republic of Vietnam, the Republic of Vietnam, the Provisional Revolutionary Government (Viet Cong), and the United States signed the document that ended the Vietnam War.
A conflict that lasted two decades, the Vietnam War claimed the lives of 58,320 American military men and women. That number includes only the documented deaths and does not include many others. It doesn’t include the estimated 1,500 soldiers still classified as Missing in Action. MIA names are not engraved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
There is no wall that recognizes the veterans who suffered long after the war ended. Hundreds of the United States Air Force veterans have died (and are still dying) from the results of handling Agent Orange in Vietnam. Hundreds more suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or addictions that in many cases, ended badly. And don’t forget the veterans who were injured so severely that their lives were altered forever.
It was very difficult for soldiers to leave the war in Vietnam (or any war) one day and several days later being immersed in skyscrapers, speeding traffic or the rush of people on city sidewalks. It was hard to shut out every-day sounds after spending so much time straining to hear any broken twig in the jungles that would signal Viet Cong.
After seeing the atrocities of war, having to be vigilant every second of every day, seeing friends in body bags...it was impossible for some veterans to meld into ‘normal’ life.
Many couldn’t handle the present because of the nightmares of the past.
All of these veterans were as much a casualty of war as the names on the wall and we cannot forget them!
Ben Campbell is a local historian and the author of "Two Railroads, Two Towns."
