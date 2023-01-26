Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THE KEMP POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR XYAVIER CALLISTE, BLACK, MALE, 13 WEEKS OLD, 23 INCHES, 8 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES LAST SEEN ON JANUARY 25 2023 AT 7:00 PM AT THE 300 BLOCK OF ADAMS ST, KEMP, TEXAS. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR ABIGAIL WILLIAMS, 23 YEARS OLD, BLACK, FEMALE, 5 FEET 6 INCHES, 150 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES IN CONNECTION WITH HIS ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT FLED IN AN UNKNOWN VEHICLE. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST SEEN IN KEMP, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE KEMP POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 6 9 3 7 6 4 5 0 0. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS KEMP POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 6 9 3 7 6 4 5 0 0.