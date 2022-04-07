EAST TEXAS – There seems to be no discernible line where genuine, iconic radio personalities disappeared. It seems to have happened without fanfare or even a measure of recognition. Sadly, though, the days of the dashboard co-pilot have faded into oblivion.
“Progress” hardly seems to be the right word. While listeners these days have infinitely more control over the music, sports, talk or whatever other entertainment they may choose, nobody seems to be able to find their jock. Between satellite radio and Bluetooth, drivers and listeners can fine tune things to their delicate tastes, but it wasn’t always that way.
I became acutely aware of the radio disk jockey around the age of ten. My parents had moved us to the beautiful surroundings of Pensacola, Florida for a couple of years, and we had not yet graduated to the luxuries of future car stereos could provide. Our Dodge Polara had an AM radio. Unthinkable by today’s standards, but in 1976 AM was the actual center of the radio universe. My mom was largely in control of the radio, and as such we listened to a lot of country music. This was not a bad thing, especially during that time period, but my inexperienced, immature soul was more of a rock fan. I didn’t know why. I just knew.
One day my mom must have been feeling a little more rock and roll-ish. She scrolled across the dial and ended up on Pensacola’s premier AM rock station, WBSR. A few minutes later, following some Heart, Steve Miller and Boston, I was introduced to my very first larger-than-life bonafide radio disk jockey: Dangerous Dan Ingram.
Dan was local to Pensacola, and I can’t find any information about him online. I have no idea if he continued in radio or left it in exchange for the ability to earn a living, but he influenced me as a kid, and I thought he was at least as big a deal as Fonzie or Evel Knievel.
Somewhere around 1980, after a move back to east Texas, I learned that if I hooked the cable TV line to the back of my stereo, I could pick up Dallas Radio quite clearly and Houston radio with some effort. It was then and there that I found radio royalty.
Stevens and Pruett ruled the morning show world in Dallas at KEGL. A regular topic of discussion each morning at school was about the daily “Uncle Waldo” script, as the cable TV trick had spread like wildfire. Listeners submitted scripts to S&P, and they provided a radio theater performance each day. The scripts were basically old jokes that we all knew by heart, but they were scripted to include the regular cast of characters. Uncle Waldo, Nymphia Scooterpie and several other characters brought the normally off-color bits to life.
At the other end of the spectrum was Moby in the Morning in Houston at 97 Rock (KSRR.) Moby was basically a country twang version of what Howard Stern would become a few years later. He was irreverent and not safe for work, but he was funny and played only the best rock and roll. He regularly responded to callers who requested bubblegum pop or new wave by saying stuff like “Yeah, I’ll get that on for you right after that Go-Gos doubleshot!” Translation: it’s never getting played.
And while it is certainly a personal taste issue, 97 Rock had the very best window stickers in the whole world.
S&P and Moby were the big dogs, but the list of larger-than-life DJs in Dallas and Houston was endless. Dayna Steele, Colonel St. James, Outlaw Dave, Kid Kraddick, Grego, and even the Traffic Master and the News Muchacha, Lanny Griffith and Martha Martinez respectively, were all a major part of life’s soundtrack. When the Army saw fit to send me to San Antonio, I found a similar cast of characters there. KZEP 104 featured Winston & Alyce in the morning and 99.5 KISS FM featured the likes of Lisle & Hahn. All different, but all very familiar in some way.
Of course, everybody moves around. Moby left Houston for Dallas. Stevens and Pruett left Dallas for Houston. At one point they were all together at 101 KLOL for a couple of years. But alas… once we reach a certain age the world we embraced as our very own tends to fade.
In 1976 Dangerous Dan Ingram was a superhero to me. Around 1998 I was asked to provide imaging tracks for the short-lived 96.5 Texas Rock in Palestine. “From Aerosmith to Zeppelin – Let us teach you what Schoolhouse Rock didn’t…” That was me. I later went on to voice track the night shift at 93.5 KBHT for several years, which eventually resulted in a short stint hosting the morning show when the station transitioned to “The Outlaw.” It was fun, and despite being broke all the time, I was living my childhood dream. Crazy though, at least to me… with all the big-time names and voices that filled the airwaves in my room or my car, the voice that stayed with me was always that of Dangerous Dan.
Moby retired in 2016. Mark Stevens passed away in 2010 and Jim Pruett in 2016. Satellite radio and services like Pandora and Spotify seem to be relegating the radio morning show to “past relic” status. There are still large-production morning shows out there, make no mistake, but listening to them now seems less entertaining than in years past. Shock and awe had its place back in the day. Today, we’ve been so shocked and awed over the years that it’s just white noise.
But if I close my eyes real tight and block out all the noise, I can still hear Dangerous Dan Ingram introduce “Barracuda” while I walk along Pensacola Beach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.