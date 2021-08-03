Lots of stories make the news—some real and some imagined. The COVID-19 issue continues to confuse our citizenry, and those in other nations. Conflicting information abounds—and someone is bound to be half right, and others only wanting their 15 seconds of fame via the media. Frankly, I am totally confused. Both my wife and I have had two shots and feel the need was justified. On the other hand, we talk to well-meaning people who flat refuse the vaccines. We need real science offering the best information available. Quit the “he said, she said” nonsense and stop our publicity-seeking politicians from throwing more fuel on the fire. If they don’t have something real to contribute to the vaccine debate, just let them be mute!
In China, hogs matter more than people it seems. A new government-sponsored building program has come up with hog raising high-rise facilities 16-stories tall. Each floor will house 1,300 sows. Every one of the projected 105,000 sows in a cluster of the buildings will live out their lives on their designated floor. Their offspring will be destined for the booming China retail market. The Chinese government wants to do away with the small hog operations spread across that country and concentrate swine production in humungous facilities. No word on what happens to those little farmers who lose their right to raise hogs and sell the pork to consumers. In our country, we have adopted some of the same agenda as the Chinese. No longer can a small farmer raising livestock or poultry, or crops for that matter, depend on the farm to supply the dollars needed to pay the bills. The “bigger the better” is the mantra of big agriculture and our elected leaders. They are at the beck and call of those who want more consolidation in our farming and ranching industry and stand ready to do their bidding.
Senator Corey Booker from New Jersey has it all figured out with his own bill before the U.S. Senate. He wants to use taxpayer dollars to buy up vast acreages across the country. That land, he advocates, would be given free of charge to non-white farmers (or would-be farmers) as compensation for past discrimination. Also in the COVID-19 relief bill, that will cost taxpayers nearly $2 trillion, is a $5 billion gift to minority farmers who have USDA loans outstanding. Those loans would be marked “paid in full.” The legislation would apply only to “farmers of color.” Protestors of the proposed buyout say the legislation violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by discriminating against white farmers. Those cowardly politicians continue to use the platform of their offices to divide our voters and keep the pot stirring.
That fake meat industry is making some headway. A recent survey of consumers found those selecting Beyond Meat products at the grocery store were likely to be younger, have kids at home younger than 12 and have higher incomes than their neighbors. The study also indicated that those living in the Western states and with a college education more often were fake meat enthusiasts. And to cap it off, most of those advocating for the plant-based meats were affiliated with the Democratic Party. Now we know!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.